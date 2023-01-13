 Skip to main content
Mississippi State hires OU's Zac Selmon as athletics director

Zac Selmon

Senior associate athletic director Zac Selmon at the Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration at Sharp Hall in Jan. 2017.

 Siandhara Bonnet/OU Daily

Mississippi State is hiring Oklahoma deputy athletic director Zac Selmon as athletics director, the program announced Friday. 

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported the Bulldogs' interest in Selmon on Wednesday. He replaces John Cohen who was hired as Auburn's athletic director.

Selmon is the son of Dewey, and nephew of Lee Roy and Lucious, who were each named All-Americans for OU in the 1970s. With the hire, Selmon becomes the first Black athletic director in the school's history.

Selmon joined Oklahoma's athletic department in 2015 and was speculated to be current athletic director Joe Castiglione's successor. The 37-year-old previously served as associate athletics director at North Carolina from 2014-15 and played tight end at Wake Forest from 2004-07. 

Selmon had received a raise from OU with an annual salary of $335,000 up from $247,200 on Nov. 30. 

