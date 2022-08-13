 Skip to main content
Mike Gundy speaks on former Sooners coach Cale Gundy's resignation — 'He's got several other options'

  • Updated
  • 0
Cale Gundy

Co-offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach Cale Gundy before the game against Kansas State in Manhattan on Oct. 2.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has not communicated with his brother, former Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy, about potentially joining his Cowboys staff, he told reporters Saturday in Stillwater. 

“We haven’t even talked about that,” Mike said when asked about Cale, who resigned from OU's staff on Aug. 7. “He’s got several other options right now that he’s looking at. I haven’t even talked to him about that.”

Cale Gundy, formerly the Sooners’ wide receivers coach, announced his resignation after reading a “hurtful” word, which head coach Brent Venables later confirmed was a “racially charged” word, during a team film session last week. Gundy had been an assistant at OU since 1999 and was a quarterback at Oklahoma from 1990-93. 

Offensive analyst L’Damian Washington took over as OU’s interim wide receivers coach upon Gundy's resignation.

