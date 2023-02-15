'Means a little bit more': OU basketball defeats Texas Tech in Play4Kay game

As the Sooners made their way down the tunnel and onto the court, two groups waited to greet them.
On one side was a group of children bombarding OU players with enthusiastic cheers and an overflow of high-fives, while the other side featured an array of women decked out in pink attire for the annual Play4Kay game, dedicated to honoring cancer survivors and raising money for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
The latter group was filled with cancer survivors whom Oklahoma honored with bouquets of flowers, acknowledgments during lineup announcements, and a Survivor & Fighter walk during halftime of Wednesday's contest.
#Sooners honoring cancer survivors with a walk around the court, met with a standing ovation from the crowd, at halftime. pic.twitter.com/cKPYMSuKAN— Louis Raser (@LouisRaser) February 16, 2023
The display of survivors and children not only fueled the Sooners in the moments prior to tipoff, but it inspired a greater meaning to No. 15 OU’s (21-4, 11-3 Big 12) 84-57 defeat of Texas Tech (16-10, 4-9).
“It gives you this gigantic perspective of what wearing an Oklahoma jersey (means),” Baranczyk said. “There’s all sorts of kids looking at you, and then there’s all these survivors and all these other people that you’re playing for. And I think that’s when all of a sudden that ‘Oklahoma’ means a little bit more.”
It wasn’t the first time the Sooners experienced the battle against cancer firsthand, as days prior the team took a trip to the Stephenson Cancer Center in Oklahoma City to meet with those in the midst of battles with the deadly disease.
Today we visited our friends at the @OUHealth Stephenson Cancer Center and talked with patients and survivors. We can't wait to see some of them and 𝐘𝐎𝐔 at our Pink Game next Wednesday 💞#Sooners x https://t.co/bukB4H1ZDl pic.twitter.com/Fv37nMAAy6— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 10, 2023
“It’s a really cool time to be able to have perspective,” Baranczyk said. “And the first perspective is you always want to come in and you’re like ‘I wanna play for … my grandma (or) my dad (or) my mom’ … and you start to realize how we’re all so impacted by this disease. Tonight … we threw everybody into the pot and we played for everybody we could play for. And when you can play for all of our friends, all of our family and this whole community, that’s when it’s really cool.
“I think we really took that to heart tonight.”
The boost it received while taking the floor propelled Oklahoma to a tie atop the Big 12 with No. 17 Texas, whom the Sooners play host to on Feb. 25.
Senior forward Liz Scott set the tone on the opening possession with a drive to the basket and up-and-under layup. Senior guard Ana Llanusa followed this with a pair of 3-pointers before Scott made consecutive baskets. Before the sea of pink filling the LNC crowd could get settled in, OU maintained a 12-0 lead with 7:27 left in the first quarter.
After starting 5-of-6 from the field, the Sooners conceded a 10-2 run in which they shot just 1-of-8. OU bounced back, thanks to junior Aubrey Joens, who knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers to extend the Sooners’ early lead to 23-12.
“I thought we came out with great energy,” Baranczyk said. “They clawed back … (but) then I felt like we finished the quarter really well. They don’t go away, they expose you and they’re a very good basketball team so I was really happy with our team’s effort and continued focus throughout the game.”
Joens finished with a season-high 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Joens also led the Sooners in the rebounding department, grabbing 11 boards, five of which came on the offensive end.
“She’s not a shooter, she’s a basketball player,” Baranczyk said. “And you can see her balance in her rebounding, the way that she continues to move, I thought her defense tonight was really good as well. And she continues to get better and better. I think she’s putting less (emphasis) on ‘I have to be a shooter, that’s my job’ and more on ‘I need to show up every day and be a basketball player.’
“You could just see her relentless effort tonight. It was incredible.”
Joens was set up frequently by freshman center Beatrice Culliton, who became the only Sooner this season to tally double-digit assists in a game with 10. While it may come as a surprise considering OU leads the nation in assists per game (21.3), the even greater shock might be that Culliton ranks ninth on the team in assists, averaging one per game.
“It was her turn to be able to do that,” Baranczyk said. “I thought our movement was really great. They threw a lot of different looks at us, so for her to be able to find some people … that was fun.
“She’s gonna look at it like ‘I needed to be better here or (in this category)’ and we’re gonna be like ‘yeah but 10 assists is pretty amazing.’
Senior guard Kennady Tucker followed Culliton’s efforts with five assists of her own. OU’s 27-7 advantage over Texas Tech in the category helped it overcome 19 turnovers and a 22-13 foul disparity. The Sooners were also boosted by their 42% 3-point percentage compared to the Lady Raiders’ 16%.
Next, OU will face Kansas at 2 p.m. Sunday in Lawrence.
“We just have this focus of wanting to get better,” Baranczyk said. “Everyone asks us the Big 12 championship questions and before it was (about Taylor Robertson’s 3-point) record, and then it’s something else. Right now I think we literally just focus every day on maxing out and getting better.
“I don’t think (that’s) a buy-in. I (haven’t) had to sell it to one person on the team.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
