Oklahoma (4-3-1, 0-0-1 Big 12) tied Kansas (3-1-5, 0-0-1) 2-2 Friday in Norman.
Hear from @CoachMattMott after our conference-opening draw with Kansas.
Redshirt senior forward Dani Wolfe and junior forward Leonie Weber led OU with one goal each. The rest of the team shot 0-for-16.
Jayhawks keeper Melania Pasar saved four shots.
Here are three takeaways from the tie:
Sierra Giorgia shines
Redshirt sophomore keeper Sierra Giorgia held her own.
Even away from the action, Sierra encouraged her team and called out Kansas’ defensive alignments. It resonated with the entire sideline as Giorgia rallied the defense when the ball reached her front door.
Pak was 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗶𝗶𝗶𝘀 close to the goal of the night
After Avery Smith scored Kansas’ first goal during the 64th minute, Giorgia gathered her team in front of the net to recompose.
Giorgia was an important part of OU’s ability to keep the game tied.
Mott Continues aggressive strategy
Matt Mott, who’s in his first season as OU’s head coach, was confident in the Sooners’ strategy in the first half.
OU used Mott’s signature aggressive style, finishing with 18 shots, including eight on goal. The Sooners are averaging 20 shots per game since Mott was hired.
The Sooners scored early in the first half at 25:31 minutes, followed by a second goal during a penalty kick at 37 minutes. Oklahoma relied heavily on fouls and misplays by the Jayhawks, including two penalty kicks.
Unbreakable defense
Kansas combated OU’s offensive aggressiveness with good goalie play, and the Jayhawks saved four potential scores.
The Sooners struggled to create openings for clear shots for most of the game.
This was noticeable in the second half, as Sooners became fatigued, reducing their shot count from 12 to six goals with one corner kick.
Next, the Sooners travel to face Omaha at 1 p.m. on Sunday.