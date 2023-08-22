Entering his fifth season at OU, Marcus Major is finally the veteran in the running backs room.
After sitting behind Eric Gray, Kennedy Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson throughout his career, Major now has an opportunity to lead the room and maybe even be the Sooners’ feature back in 2023.
Being the elder statesman of a group featuring a talented duo of sophomore Jovantae Barnes and redshirt freshman Gavin Sawchuk is a responsibility Major is taking advantage of.
While he admits it hasn’t been easy, he’s been waiting for the challenge since he arrived in Norman.
“I feel like I’ve got more responsibilities,” Major said after practice on Tuesday. “Not just only trying to carry the load, but just trying to bring the guys with me. Keeping up with them, just trying to take it day by day. … There’s been some learning experiences, but I'm still learning. It’s been all fun, I’ve been enjoying these guys and there’s a lot of talent in the room.”
#Sooners RB Marcus Major on fall camp and competing with Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk: pic.twitter.com/OkuzVNIpEn— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) August 23, 2023
Major’s OU career has seen its fair share of ups and downs. After missing the majority of his freshman season due to injury, he appeared in 10 games in 2020 and scored a career-long 46-yard touchdown run in the Cotton Bowl against Florida.
After an impressive offseason ahead of the 2021 season, Major was ruled ineligible and missed half the season. Now, two seasons into offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense, Major is prepared to lead the backfield.
“Marcus is a guy that's had 14 good practices,” Lebby said after practice on Tuesday. “A guy that has had really good toughness in the room. He's had really good leadership. So again, we're looking for big things out of Marcus, continuing to keep him healthy and get him on the field every Saturday.”
Major, who appeared in nine games and rushed for four touchdowns last season, has been in a tightly contested competition with Barnes and Sawchuk during fall camp. While motivated to win the lead job, Major says it’s been fun competing with his teammates and is looking forward to mentoring them in the regular season.
“It’s great competition, they’ve progressed so much since they’ve been here and it’s only made me better. We make each other better. Iron sharpens iron, I appreciate them for being here, making me go everyday and making me be my best everyday. Competition is fun, I love it.”
In addition to his running backs, Lebby likes what he’s seen from the offense as a whole as the Sooners begin prep for their season opener against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 on ESPN.
One question on the minds of OU fans is how quick Lebby will pull the trigger on five-star freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold against the Red Wolves if the game gets out of hand. While Lebby is more focused on getting off to a hot start next Saturday, he’s been impressed with Arnold and getting him some playing time remains the plan.
“I think Jackson is concerned about doing a really good job every single day,” Lebby said. “He's focused on the right things, and it's being detailed inside of every single rep every single day to give himself a chance.
“Whenever that opportunity does appear, he's going to be ready for it. So his mindset is really good. He needs to continue that and he will. (Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel) has been an incredible mentor and leader for him, which has been huge for his growth but that's his plan and that's what he'll do.”
Defensive line using added depth as motivation factor
Oklahoma’s fall training camp has been filled with talk of competitive depth, a phrase evident in the Sooners’ defensive line room.
Venables brought in transfers Jacob Lacey, Rondell Bothroyd, Da’Jon Terry, Trace Ford and Davon Sears to bolster the Sooners’ defensive front this season, a unit that struggled in 2022. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jonah Laulu is using the added competition as a motivating factor.
“When you have a guy that's just as old as you and has just as much or even more experience than you, it pushes you every day,” Laulu said. “You're really fighting to get that spot. You push each other every day at practice because you see them doing well, and you're pushing each other. It just elevates everybody in the whole room.”
Last season the redshirt senior totaled 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception. Despite being a consistent contributor in 2022, he knows he has to capitalize on every snap because someone else is competing for his spot.
“The new guys are doing great,’ Laulu said. “I love all the new guys. I feel like we're a really tight knit group, the whole d-line. I'm very excited to watch everybody playing on the new line, especially all the transfers and even the guys who came here last year too. I'm really excited.”
On the edge of the defensive front, senior Reggie Grimes is using the new depth as a motivating factor in practice. Grimes seemed poised for a breakout campaign in 2022 after garnering four sacks during the first two games of the season.
He finished with only a half sack in the final seven contests. With added depth, Venables is hoping to add more competition on the edge, but also push the veterans to be better than they were last season.
Oklahoma averaged 2.15 sacks per game last season, which tied for the 64th mark in the nation in 2022. The Sooners will look to improve that margin with a retooled defense in Venables’ second season at the helm.
“There's not much there's not a drop off between guys rolling with the first and second and third team because we can all play ball,” Grimes said. “That (starts) with the oldest guy in our group to the youngest guy. … We can all play ball. And it's been really fun to be a part of this new edge group.”
Offensive line confident in improvements ahead of season opener
Oklahoma’s offensive line exudes confidence as its first game approaches.
Offensive lineman McKade Mettauer said after practice on Monday the unit has a chance to be better than it was a season ago even when Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chris Murray also signed as an undrafted free agent.
Fellow lineman Savion Byrd backed Mettauer’s claims on Tuesday, citing the tightness of the group as a main reason.
“We're not embarrassed to love one another,” Byrd said. “We have genuine love for one another. We'll correct one of us if we're wrong in a situation, we just hold each other accountable and it really shows. … We like to hold ourselves to a standard. So anything that's wrong we like to pinpoint that.”
#Sooners offensive lineman Savion Byrd spoke about his diet and recent weight gain. Byrd said he was about 270 lbs at the beginning of summer conditioning. He weighed in at 305 lbs this morning. pic.twitter.com/wnfjeAoCrF— Louis Raser (@LouisRaser) August 23, 2023
The unit approaches the season with multiple departures from last season, which has led to increased offseason competition. With the new accountability and standard, the group have found new confidence.
“Iron sharpens iron,” Byrd said. “Everybody wants to get better and everybody has something that they need to get better at. When we go to the film room, and you hear coach (Bill Bedenbaugh) constantly repeat something, that's what you should focus on that day.
“It's amazing to see the traits of everybody inside of our offensive line room and what they bring to the table.”