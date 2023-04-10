 Skip to main content
Madi Williams selected by Seattle Storm in 2nd round of 2023 WNBA Draft

Madi Williams

Redshirt senior forward Madi Williams during the game against Kansas State on March 1.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma forward Madi Williams was selected by the Seattle Storm with the 18th overall pick in the second round of the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday.

Williams is the first Sooner to be selected in the draft since Whitney Hand was chosen by the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2013.

The Fort Worth, Texas, native averaged 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season.

Williams finished her five-year tenure as the Sooners’ No. 2 all-time leading scorer with 2,365 career points. Williams is the only OU player to ever eclipse 2,000 points, 850 rebounds and 300 assists in a career.

Williams was a two-time finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award that awards the nation’s top small forward and was a three-time unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection.

This story was edited by Austin Curtright.

