Madi Williams questionable to play in Big 12 Tournament, OU basketball not focused on Selection Sunday

Despite cutting down nets Saturday night, the Sooners’ season is far from over.
OU claimed a share of the Big 12 regular season title for the first time in over a decade with its 80-71 victory over Oklahoma State. Now, as Oklahoma (24-5, 14-4 Big 12) sits on the brink of hosting its first two tournament games, it will likely have to accomplish another feat not seen since 2007 to do so — win the Big 12 Tournament.
However, the Sooners might be without their star forward Madi Williams, who’s questionable to play in the tournament, according to head coach Jennie Baranczyk. Williams suffered a leg injury while setting a screen for guard Ana Llanusa in the first quarter of Saturday’s 80-71 victory over Oklahoma State.
“I know she’s doing everything she can and she really wants to play,” Baranczyk said. “We also are keeping her future in mind … She’ll be back at some point, I just don’t know when.”
Though OU missed its leading scorer on the court during the last three quarters of the game, the senior delivered a crucial message to her teammates following her injury:
“We still go.”
Williams’ message began a cascade of senior leadership stepping up. After taking a 45-39 deficit into halftime, senior Taylor Robertson instilled a “one play at a time mentality,” making clear to her teammates Oklahoma didn’t have to erase the deficit all at once, something Baranczyk noted as a flaw with her squad after its 67-45 loss to Texas on Feb. 25.
In addition to being without Williams and facing a deficit, the Sooners saw early foul trouble during Saturday’s contest. Among the players with three fouls were junior Skylar Vann and senior Liz Scott, OU’s two leading rebounders.
Baranczyk was forced to turn to her pair of freshmen Beatrice Culliton and Kiersten Johnson, in addition to a quick two minutes from sophomore Emma Svoboda, who last appeared in Oklahoma’s 88-45 win over Northwestern State on Nov. 30. After fouling out late in the third quarter, Scott took charge of prepping the Sooners’ young forwards from the sideline.
“She could’ve sat on the bench and felt sorry for herself,” Baranczyk said. “But instead she pours into Skylar, she pours into Beatrice, she pours into KJ, she pours into Emma … When you have chemistry like that, that’s player led, you don’t have to say much.
“Make no mistake, we’re better with Madi. We want Madi … (but) if Madi can’t go, somebody’s going to step up. And it’s not going to be one person, it’s going to be all of us.”
Seeding implications
The Sooners were given a No. 5 seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology, teetering on the brink of hosting its first and potential second round NCAA Tournament games.
Charlie Creme, ESPN’s bracketologist, has OU sitting outside the top-16 mark needed to be a host. Creme noted how a deep run in the Big 12 Tournament could be enough to propel Oklahoma into the top 16.
UConn moves to the 2-line after this dominant Big East tournament, in particular tonight's impressive showing. Villanova falls to No. 16 overall. The Wildcats' status as a host for NCAA games is now vulnerable to an Oklahoma run in the Big 12 tournament.— Charlie Creme (@CharlieCreme) March 7, 2023
Despite the advantages of hosting, Baranczyk downplayed her team’s desire to do so in March Madness.
“We're not worried about where we're going to play, we have to get better,” Baranczyk said. “We want to be able to … win every single game that we play. And this team has so much chemistry, that when you only have two guaranteed games, but you could potentially have more, you’ve gotta go. And that's where we're at.”
The Sooners were granted the No. 4 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament, where they dropped their second round game 108-64 to then-No. 5 seed Notre Dame. OU’s route to repeating as hosts will likely include taking down Texas, a No. 4 seed in Creme’s most recent bracket projection whom the Sooners have lost to twice this season.
Before focusing on the potentials, Oklahoma must handle its business when it opens Big 12 Tournament play against either TCU or Kansas at 5 p.m. Friday in Kansas City.
“This league is so good,” Baranczyk said. “Between us and Texas, we have eight losses, and we're co-champions … And so we're not focused on (Selection Sunday), we're focused on actually today, because we have practice today. And we'll have a really good practice today. But you can't get to the championship right now. And so you really have to enjoy and embrace those moments, but you got to show up for every single moment, regardless of who's on the floor.
“So that's really where our focus is.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
