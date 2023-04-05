 Skip to main content
OU wrestling coach Lou Rosselli resigns, per university announcement

Head Coach Lou Rosselli

Head Coach Lou Rosselli during the match against No. 4 Oklahoma State on Dec. 12.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma wrestling coach Lou Rosselli has resigned, athletics director Joe Castiglione announced Wednesday.

Rosselli coached the Sooners to a 56-49 record across seven seasons, including a 9-8 finish in 2022-23. OU went 2-6 in conference play and finished fourth at the Big 12 Championships. 

"Lou has invested a great deal into our wrestling program these past seven years, and we're so grateful for the impact he's made on our student-athletes," Castiglione said in a press release. "We sincerely appreciate his service to the university and wish him all the best. As we move forward, we will continue to position our wrestling program to compete at the highest level."

Rosselli's best season came in 2021 when he led Oklahoma to its first Big 12 title since 2002. The Sooners also garnered four All-American honors under Rosselli's leadership.

Before arriving in Norman, Rosselli was previously an assistant at Ohio State for 10 seasons. He helped the Buckeyes to a national title in 2015. 

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I had from (Castiglione) to lead this program," Rosselli said in the release. "While I had hoped to have accomplished more, I'm optimistic about the future of Oklahoma wrestling."

Castiglione said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately, per the release. 

