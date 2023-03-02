Live results from OU football's 7 participants at 2023 NFL Combine

Seven former Sooners were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine from March 2-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
OU has produced at least four draft picks in each of the last 15 seasons. Each participant will look to show teams their worth before returning for Oklahoma's Pro Day on March 30.
Follow along with OU Daily's live results tracker from the combine:
Jalen Redmond, DL
40-yard dash: 4.81
Vertical jump: 34.5 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches
