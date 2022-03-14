'Let's be the last one standing': OU basketball sets sights on winning NIT after perceived NCAA Tournament slight

Wyoming and Indiana’s logos appeared in the spot for the NCAA Tournament’s final play-in game, all but confirming Oklahoma would miss the 68-team postseason field.
The Sooners had gathered at the Lloyd Noble Center earlier in the day to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show, anxiously anticipating their first round matchup.
However, as the bracket was slowly revealed, the Sooners weren’t among the teams in the field. The final play-in announcement served as the final gut punch to the players that absorbed the difficulty of one of the toughest conferences all season.
“Our hearts were on going to the NCAA tournament,” OU head coach Porter Moser said. “That's where our heart was. That's what we're working so hard for. So yeah, there's a level of, man, we just get punched in the gut when you're sitting there and the final name gets up and you're not up there. That’s a hard feeling when you invest so much.
“That’s what I think people can’t understand unless you wear the jersey or you’re sitting there (on the bench), how much you invest. The more you invest in something, the harder it is to give it up or not get what you want.”
Days earlier, after stunning No. 3 Baylor — a tournament No. 1 seed — in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament, OU and Moser had no doubt about their qualifications for the NCAA tournament.
The next day, Oklahoma fell 56-55 to No. 14 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders, whom the Sooners had previously beaten 70-55 on Feb. 9 in Norman, received a No. 3 seed. OU also dismantled then-No. 12 Arkansas, which secured a No. 4 seed. Other victories over Iowa State and Florida gave the Sooners five top 15 wins.
Additionally, the No. 5 strength of schedule nationally, according to ESPN, and several other metric ratings — No. 30 in KenPom and No. 39 in the NET rankings — gave Oklahoma confidence it would make the field.
While Moser initially felt that the gauntlet OU ran both better prepared it and better qualified it for the NCAA Tournament, the response from the committee made him question whether the difficult schedule was worth it.
“I think it’s hard to simply quantify a Quad One win,” Moser said. “If you beat a team that's ranked 75th, that's a Quad One, if you beat Baylor and they’re ranked second, that's a Quad One. Like 75th, on the road, and you beat Baylor, those are looked at the same way, they told us. There’s a lot of opportunities... but there’s got to be some kind of balance...
“If they're saying we have too many Quad One opportunities, some people had 17, 18 Quad Three and Four opportunities. So it's a thing to think about in scheduling. What are they really valuing? If you play too many Quad Ones and lose them, does that hurt you?”
Moser’s primary grief comes for his players, who have a significantly shorter window than his to make the tournament. However, he and his players still have an opportunity to play postseason basketball, and will likely have higher odds for postseason success after receiving a No. 1 seed in the National Invitational Tournament.
“You can be mad at people forever for not not being selected, or you can prove them wrong,” Moser said. “And I choose to prepare to fight to go into this tournament. Trying to prove people wrong, that's how I'm choosing it.”
Later in the selection show, Oklahoma was announced as the second team out of the tournament, just behind Dayton, and ahead of SMU and Texas A&M. The perceived slight at leaving the Sooners out of the tournament, despite them having the second highest NET ranking of the eight bubble teams, further fueled the fire to prove the committee made the wrong decision.
“We felt like the committee missed out on us,” junior forward Jalen Hill said. “So we want to prove to the world, prove to the nation that we belong, and we feel like if we win this whole tournament, if we go far in this and win it all, that we can prove to the nation what we're capable of.”
OU’s chase for an NIT win begins against a familiar team for Moser in Missouri State. Moser is 11-13 all time against the Bears, although he went 9-7 against them while at his previous stop, Loyola Chicago. Dana Ford, Missouri State’s head coach who played under Moser at Illinois State, is 3-3 when standing on the opposite sideline.
The Bears won 23 games in the regular season, led by senior Gaige Prim and junior Isaiah Mosley. Mosley averages 20.1 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting from 3-point range and Prim contributes 16.4 points per game on 57 percent shooting from the field.
Moser didn’t expect to scout the duo again, but will as the Sooners prepare for Missouri State at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Norman.
“I think anybody will tell you, the NIT, that the first one's gonna be the hardest,” Moser said. “You're disappointed, you’ve gotta get back and get that mode, that feeling of get back into competing and winning.
“It's postseason. It's win or you're done, and I want them to get that mentality of advance, let's be the last one standing.”
