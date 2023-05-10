Kyler Murray donates to victims of Allen, Texas, mass shooting

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray donated $15,000 to William Cho after the tragic loss of his family during a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, that left eight victims dead on Saturday.
This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas. If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know. When is this shit gonna stop?— Kyler Murray (@K1) May 6, 2023
Six-year-old Cho's parents and brother were all killed. Murray, an Allen native, donated to a GoFundMe, which has surpassed $1.7 million as of Wednesday.
Murray also shared verified links to help other victims of the shooting on Twitter and asked about the Cho family's funeral arrangements.
Murray is regarded as one of the best high school football players ever in Texas as he won three straight state titles at Allen and finished 42-0 as a starter. He is also the only player to be named Mr. Texas football twice.
