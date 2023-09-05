Porter Moser

OU men's basketball head coach Porter Moser during the game against UNC Wilmington on Nov. 15.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Editor's note: This story was updated on Sept. 5 at 2:48 p.m. p.m. to reflect that Kuol Atak is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Four-star power forward Kuol Atak announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. 

Atak, who stands at 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds, enters his senior year at Haltom High School in Forth Worth, Texas where he averaged 22.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and one assist per game during the 2022 season. 

According to the 2024 247Sports' recruiting rankings, Atak is currently listed as the No. 101 high school player in the nation. He chose Oklahoma over Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, San Diego State and SMU. 

Atak’s commitment is the second in the 2024 recruiting cycle alongside 3-star guard and No.1 ranked player in Oklahoma, Dayton Forsythe. The Shawnee, Oklahoma native announced his commitment to the Sooners on July 20.  

OU will open the 2023-24 season against Central Michigan at the Lloyd Noble Center on Monday, Nov. 6.

 

