'Knew what I had to do': Skylar Vann's go-ahead bucket with 2.2 seconds left lifts OU basketball over TCU

When faced with the biggest shot of the season, Jennie Baranczyk, yet again, turned to Skylar Vann.
Vann played hero ball for the Sooners 10 days prior to Friday’s matchup, when she forced overtime before OU claimed a 90-86 victory. Friday possessed much of the same dramatics, but in a loser-goes-home matchup where the Sooners risked becoming the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 10 seed in Big 12 Tournament history.
Trailing with over four seconds remaining, senior guard Taylor Robertson dished an in-bounds pass to the post, where Vann positioned herself with a defender behind her. Vann spun to her right, took a dribble and, after a bounce off the back of the rim, saw the ball pass through the net with 2.2 seconds remaining.
“Once (Robertson) gave it to me, I kind of knew what I had to do (with) the ball,” Vann said. “... (I) just started playing basketball truly. And I just know my … Team has faith in me and I think that's what gives me the confidence to take those big shots.”
Vann’s heroics led Oklahoma (25-5, 14-4 Big 12) to a 77-76 victory over TCU (8-23, 1-17) in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
Sky for the 𝐰𝐢𝐧 😤#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/hbwqxnWYGS— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 11, 2023
“I thought TCU was phenomenal,” Baranczyk said. “They played so hard. They've played so hard all season. I think it's a lesson for all of us that even when things don't go the way that you want them to go, you keep going with a smile on your face and you work your tail off.
“... I thought it took us a little bit of time (to get going). I mean, they punched us a few times. And I'm proud of … The way our players have stepped up and been able to overcome some things and … Make some big plays. So hats off to Big 12 basketball.”
Though the Horned Frogs won one conference game during regular season play, they entered Friday’s contest fresh off a 57-52 upset victory over Kansas in the first round on Thursday. TCU carried its momentum into the quarterfinals and jumped out to an 11-3 lead early.
The Horned Frogs went on to shoot 52.4% from the field in the first and closed the quarter with a 26-23 lead. OU kept it close thanks to Robertson’s nine points on 3 of 3 shooting during the quarter. Robertson finished with 17 points and shot 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
“I just wasn't thinking about it, I was just playing,” Robertson said of her 3-point shooting. “They were playing a zone so the inside-out game was kind of working, and just being able to relocate and find the open shot … Everybody (was) able to shoot pretty wide open threes because we were able to move the ball.”
OU trailed for much of the first half and didn’t see its first lead until the 2:05 mark of the first quarter, when freshman Beatrice Culliton converted a layup as part of an 11-1 Oklahoma run to close the half. Culliton and junior Aubrey Joens accounted for all 16 of the Sooners’ second quarter points, with Joens shooting 3 for 3 from the field, 2 for 2 from 3-point range and 2 of 2 from the free throw line.
“(It was) super important, but we know when they come on the court that's what they're going to do,” Vann said of Culliton and Joens. “It's no surprise, that's just what (they) do. They step on the court and they're ready to go.”
The trio of Joens, Vann and Culltion combined for 45 points off the bench and outscored OU’s starting five, which accumulated 32 points.
OU retained its second quarter lead until the closing seconds, when TCU forward Lucy Ibeh seemingly deflated the Sooners with a layup to give her squad a one-point advantage. Ibeh finished with 24 points, 14 of which came in the fourth quarter.
“Kansas is an NCAA tournament team, and TCU took it to them yesterday,” Baranczyk said. “That fearlessness (of) the underdog, that's a real thing. That's why we love March Madness. That's why people who don't watch basketball the whole year watch every game that they can possibly watch (in March), because they fall in love with the underdog. … We had a nice little cheering section, but I can guarantee you everybody else in that gym was pulling for TCU. When you have those moments, that's not easy.
“... When it comes down to the end of the game, isn't it phenomenal that we can be really steady at that point. And I don't know what that is, but we've got it.”
Vann spoiled the underdog story Friday by coming up big for the Sooners yet again, sending them to a semifinals matchup against Iowa State (20-9, 11-7 Big 12) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City. The Cyclones defeated Baylor 74-63 Friday night.
“You gotta be willing to take that shot,” Baranczyk said. “You gotta be willing to make it, you gotta be willing to miss it, you gotta be willing to pay the consequences, and (Skylar) is.
“You can see (it) in her eyes that she wants that (last shot). That's going to just continue to propel her and her leadership for this program.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
