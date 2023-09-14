On Monday nights, following hours of practice and time spent at OU football's facilities, co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson ordered ahead.
Back in 2007-10, at Othello's Italian Restaurant, Wilson and other assistants grubbed and watched head coach Bob Stoops' weekly coaches show. Like supper, his playbook on the field had to be planned accordingly, executed and put into motion with perfection.
“Wilson would always take everybody's order,” Cale Gundy told the OU Daily. “He would always want to know what you're going to eat. …He would always say, ‘Hey, I need to know your order for what you want to eat tonight, so I can get a pre-order in.
“Most of the time, it was the same thing. That was a really cool deal that anybody who coached with us during that time was a part of on the offensive side.”
“Wils,” as described by many former coaches, carried the same mentality on the field. Among big names like now-OU head man Brent Venables, Josh Heupel and Stoops, Wilson shined in the depths as an offensive guru and the Sooners’ master planner.
Ahead of No. 19 Oklahoma’s (2-0) matchup with Tulsa (1-1) Saturday, Wilson enters the contest in the third game of his second head coaching stint. Since his time at Oklahoma, he has helped develop talent like Justin Fields, along with Heisman winners Sam Bradford and Jason White.
He led Ohio State to a top-seven total offense each of the six seasons he spent there as its offensive coordinator. His experience with the Sooners helped pioneer elements of hurry-up offense into Stoops' vision, as it spread across the NCAA.
Wilson even gave Venables headaches, who was competing and calling defensive plays against him on the other sideline during Sooners’ practices.
"Kevin's done a great job everywhere he's been.""He's one of my favorite people I've ever worked with.""Dang good football coach. Tulsa's lucky to have him."Tons of praise this morning from #Sooners HC Brent Venables on Tulsa HC Kevin Wilson.@TulsaFootball @TulsaCoachKDub pic.twitter.com/IQZmrlLytG— TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) September 12, 2023
“Is this PG-13?” Venables joked recounting memories with Wilson during his weekly media availability on Tuesday. “We had a lot of good times. A lot of good times with our families, our kids growing up. That’s the coaching profession.
“The battles were what they were at the moment. It's personal. You're trying to win. That's the goal. Very competitive, (and) he's a really smart coach and a tough guy. … Wils is fearless, and he's going for broke mindset. He’ll do a great job there, and his players are representing one right now.”
It’s not always been easy for Wilson, however. Once he left OU, he spent 2011-16 as Indiana’s head coach before resigning due to “philosophical differences,” where allegations later arose from player mistreatment.
He then accepted the offensive coordinator job at Ohio State and is now getting a second chance to lead a program in a state he’s familiar with.
So how has he stayed in the coaching ranks despite numerous peaks and valleys in his career?
“He's been able to continue to stay in this profession because he's a good coach,” Gundy said. “I mean, he can get up on the white board, and he can teach. He can impress you, and he can translate that to where the players understand it and give them a chance to be successful.”
Wilson’s methodical approach shined through when he spoke at Tulsa’s weekly media availability on Tuesday. Reflecting on fond memories with Venables, Stoops and OU’s program, he reminded everyone that it’s still all about football.
Even if Saturday is a semi-family reunion with the Sooners and Venables, nothing will waver about his mindset and approach.
“That’s a neat little backdrop story,” Wilson said on Tuesday. “To me, I’m more concerned with our team.”
‘Very, very detailed’
Nate Hybl remembers being thrown into Wilson’s offense when White had a season-ending ACL tear against Alabama on Sept. 8, 2002, his second season in a row suffering the injury.
This time was different than last season because it was the first year of implementing Wilson’s scheme into Stoops’ offense.
“He made an immediate impact,” Hybl told the OU Daily of his lone season with Wilson. “It was a complete cultural shift from Mark Mangino in terms of coaching offensive line styles, and he brought some read option and zone read type concepts from Northwestern.
“I was not a zone read-option quarterback, per se. They were new concepts, and I just kind of barely got a taste of some of his read option and running game, as it was taking on a little bit of a mold (at OU).”
Hybl, even in his short time with Wilson, remembers wanting to soak in everything he could from him before he went to the NFL. He described him as a guy with a “funny mustache” and someone he could rely on for anything related to Xs and Os.
Not only did Wilson change the dynamic of Oklahoma’s offense, but he shaped OU’s culture of accountability for years to come. It was that kind of approach that allowed him to ascend among OU’s coaching ranks and later take on the likes of Venables in practice.
"I've always felt -- wherever you were, you recruited your backyard." Kevin Wilson on his recruiting philosophy at @TulsaFootball and how his time as the Offensive Coordinator at OU has helped recruiting in the Golden Hurricane's 'own backyard.' https://t.co/jtLC5a4dbJ pic.twitter.com/QEgkwUNkME— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) August 10, 2023
“The one word that comes to mind is, throughout my senior year, he was really a guy who was constantly injecting confidence in me,” Hybl said. “He's strict, and he's a yeller, don't get me wrong. But, it was unified, and it felt like a constant beating of a confidence drum.”
Fast forward to 2007, David White followed DeMarco Murray from Bishop Gorman High School to become a graduate assistant on Stoops' coaching staff. White often carried a flash drive with him and would download Wilson’s practice scripts, weekly plans and formation breakdowns.
His meetings with the offensive coaching staff were often three to four hours long, but White was immersed in every moment. In practice, Wilson demanded excellence and changed the culture of OU’s offensive line, which later produced Williams, who is frequently regarded as the best tackle in the NFL.
“It was very, very detailed,” White told the Daily. “It was like, ‘Holy crap, this guy's got a lot of detail here.’ …But, how he broke it down, it made things a lot simpler, I think in my mind for me anyway.”
Stoops let Wilson handle his own offense but often mingled in-between meetings to remind Wilson by saying, “Hey, go home,” a sign of the perfection and grueling hours he so often strived for. The only other time Stoops was in the room was when decided to go with Bradford, the three-star prospect from Oklahoma City, over junior quarterbacks Joey Halzle and freshman Keith Nichol.
“Hey, I'm gonna go. I want to give Sam a shot and we'll give him a series of two and we'll go from there,” Stoops said to the room.
Other than that, Wilson ran the show.
“Bob let Kevin do his deal,” White said. “He trusted him. He knew that he was smart and he saw that Kevin was going for 40, 50 and 60 points each game. Bob wanted to get the hell out of the way and let Kevin be Kevin and let us do our thing.”
Through Bradford’s calm, quiet demeanor and Wilson’s offensive genius, Oklahoma put out one of the most explosive offenses in NCAA history during the 2008 season. Bradford finished it off by winning the Heisman, putting up a combined 53 passing and rushing touchdowns, which is a record mark tied with former Oregon Ducks Heisman-winner Marcus Mariota.
Wilson was later hired by the Hoosiers, and he carried the knowledge learned with the Sooners into the head coaching ranks. To this day, Gundy can remember how “impressive” Wilson’s interview was with the team, let alone the trust it built with Stoops almost immediately.
Wilson’s knowledge, trust and methodical approach is what now landed him in his second head coaching gig with the Golden Hurricane.
“He knows the game, and he's just extremely intelligent,” Gundy said. “He has answers for things that come up. He's been around a lot of great coaches, championship coaches. … He’s played in the biggest of the biggest games and the biggest venues. He knows what he's doing.”
‘His perspective has been fine tuned’
As Deland McCullough strolled through the cafeteria at Miami (Ohio) in 1994, he was bombarded by a surprisingly excited Wilson, the RedHawks’ offensive coordinator at the time.
He, like always, was scheming up a plan for McCullough and urgently rushed to the cafeteria to find him.
“Hey, man. We got to have this amount of yards for you to get 1,000 yards,” Wilson said to McCullough with excitement.
The moment encapsulated how fine-tuned Wilson’s offenses were and still are to this day, even when he was a young coach in the mid-1990s. It was the same approach that sold Stoops during his interview and transformed Oklahoma’s offense in the mid-2000s.
“He did it the Kevin Wilson way — quick and witty,” McCullough told the Daily. “It was interesting that he knew the numbers because, back then, coaches didn’t talk about stuff like that."
Wilson’s methodology hasn’t changed since becoming the head coach at Tulsa. It wasn’t any different, either, when he hired McCullough in 2011 to become Indiana’s running backs coach, which was his first Power 5 coaching job.
Even while he didn’t have success with the Hoosiers, the same approach he took with McCullough carried over in his first head coaching gig. McCullough, with Wilson’s guidance, finished his career with the RedHawks as their second all-time leading rusher with 4,368 yards.
In 1993, with a couple of games remaining on the schedule, McCullough finished 1,103 yards rushing. That was just one example of Wilson's guru working on his players.
“He knew how to get the results out of guys,” McCullough told the OU Daily. “He knew how to put a plan in place, and the guys got to see the result. That's the main thing at the end of the day; guys got to see the results. Coach Wils laid out the formula to get that done, and I think, at the end of the day, guys got a chance to see the results.”
McCullough’s sons, Oklahoma defenders Dasan and Daeh, will collide with his former boss, a full circle moment for the now-Notre Dame running backs coach. Reflecting on Wilson’s journey from the RedHawk to Tulsa, McCullough doesn’t see a different philosophy.
What’s clear over his 37-year tenure is Wilson’s intellect hasn’t changed, either. His game planning is similar. He’s still the same guru that once gathered Othello’s orders for Oklahoma's coordinators at noon every Monday.
So what is different in his second head coaching gig?
“His perspective has been fine tuned,” McCullough said. “Evidently he’s a very smart football coach. (I think) maybe some of his experiences at IU just gave him a perspective on sort of broader aspects of our entire program.”
As Wilson approaches his matchup against Oklahoma and Venables on Saturday, the game is not only a reunion, but it’s a reflection of his career and the growth he’s made en route to a second chance. And, while they’ve largely downplayed its significance during their respective midweek press conferences, Venables and Wilson are the same minds that battled in practice many years ago.
"There'd be many days when you'd go out to stretch and every group would be there except one group -- those Linebackers were still meeting... because his guys were gonna be prepared."Kevin Wilson on Brent Venables and the 9 seasons they spent together on the OU Coaching Staff. pic.twitter.com/f5Dtuuf5Qr— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) September 12, 2023
What’s different now is that Venables is just starting his head coaching journey, and Wilson might be on the edge of his.
Like his meticulous planning for Othello’s nights, Wilson might be carefully crafting the final step in his tenured career. He’s had the Heisman winners. He’s coached in several national championships. And, now, he has, likely, his final chance to end his career as a successful head coach.
“Being 61 years old, coming to take a head job, they're gonna probably guarantee him three, four or five years,” Gundy said. “He may kind of ride off in the sunset. This may be his last hurrah. He's got good ties here and estate, obviously with a bunch of us down here in Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City. Then he's got a bunch of friends and people up in Tulsa.
“It was just kind of a good move and transition for him. …He may be on the back end of his career kind of wrapping everything up.”