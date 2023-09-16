TULSA — Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Harrington made the trip but will not be available for Oklahoma's matchup with Tulsa on Saturday, per SoonerScoop.com's Eddie Radosevich.
Justin Harrington made the trip to Tulsa but will not be available today.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) September 16, 2023
Sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough, who missed last week's game against SMU with an ankle injury, is in full uniform and warming up.
This post will be updated with more injury updates ahead of OU vs. Tulsa.