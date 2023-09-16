Justin Harrington

Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Harrington during the game against SMU on Sept. 9.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

TULSA — Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Harrington made the trip but will not be available for Oklahoma's matchup with Tulsa on Saturday, per SoonerScoop.com's Eddie Radosevich.

Sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough, who missed last week's game against SMU with an ankle injury, is in full uniform and warming up.

This post will be updated with more injury updates ahead of OU vs. Tulsa.

