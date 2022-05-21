'Just trusting my process': OU softball's Jayda Coleman powers Sooners past Texas A&M and on to NCAA Norman Regional final

Jayda Coleman turned on the seventh pitch she saw.
The sophomore outfielder worked a long at-bat before rocketing one over the left field fence to lead off the game with a home run.
Three innings later, she laced a pitch down the right field line that caught the chalk of the foul line to score junior outfielder Rylie Boone. Coleman dug for third base, but was thrown out sliding into the bag to end the fourth inning.
Coleman was left standing in the on-deck circle with the potential to add insurance runs in the sixth inning. Regardless, both of Coleman’s extra base hits and RBIs proved vital to Oklahoma’s (51-2) 3-2 win over Texas A&M (30-27).
The Sooners saw some offensive struggles aside from Coleman’s stellar performance. Senior shortstop Grace Lyons had the only other extra-base hit with a first inning RBI double that scored senior utility Jocelyn Alo.
Aside from Coleman and Lyons, OU only manufactured five hits against the Aggies pitching staff.
“In order to go where you want to go, all parts of your game really need to be on point,” Gasso said. “Offensively we stumbled in a few areas, we needed to be more on time with some things. It was really important that the other parts of your game are holding on while you try to catch the other part up. This was a great opportunity for us to feel pressure. It was good for us, good for all of us to feel that.”
OU’s offense hasn’t been as potent in the postseason as it was in the regular season. The Sooners averaged over nine runs per game and only scored three runs or less in five of their 49 regular season games, but scored just three in two of their last four. However, powered by the surging Coleman, the Sooners were able to avoid the same fate they met against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game.
“I’m very comfortable,” Coleman said. “I’ve been playing this game since I was four years old, so just trying to remember that it’s the same game I’ve been playing forever. It’s really nice to have people around you that always have your back and ease your mind.”
Coleman’s comfort, in part, comes from the success she’s found. The Colony, Texas native is one of three Sooners to start every game this season, along with Alo and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings. She’s tied for second on the team with a .422 batting average and trails only the prolific Alo in walks, with 43, and on base percentage, at a blistering .588.
In regional play, Coleman has stepped up yet again, having not reached base just once in six plate appearances. While she primarily racked up singles and walks in the regular season, she has displayed power this weekend that flashed occasionally in Big 12 and nonconference play, with six home runs and twelve total extra base hits entering the matchup with the Aggies. She notched her first extra base hit since April 23 against Iowa State, and her first home run since April 14 against Texas.
Showing no signs of slowing down, Coleman’s play will be critical as OU takes the field at 1 p.m. on Sunday against the winner of Texas A&M and Minnesota with a super regional berth on the line.
“Just trusting my process, going out there with a gameplan, knowing what they’re going to throw me,” Coleman said. “It just happened to go out that one time, it happened to land and that’s just how the game is. Sometimes it lands, sometimes it doesn’t, but I’m glad it did today.”
