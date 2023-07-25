'He led by example': Former Sooners quarterback Josh Heupel 'looking forward' to facing OU football in SEC

Four words were written on a strip of paper inside the locker of Patrick Fletcher's neighbor during OU football’s 1999 season.
“Generals don’t get hurt.”
The locker belonged to South Dakota native Josh Heupel, a transfer from Snow College, a public community college in Ephraim, Utah, which had a population of 4,317 in 1998.
Of course, according to Fletcher, Heupel played hurt every season he was in Norman. To those who know him best, it’s just who the runner-up for the 2000 Heisman Trophy is.
“He led by example, he never took a day off,” Fletcher, Heupel’s backup in '99, told the OU Daily. “He was the last one to leave after everybody was done with practice, he stayed with (director of strength and enhancement coach Jerry Schmidt) after he worked on these drop drills where he worked on certain foot mechanics or he’d throw more bucket drills. … It was always something getting him better.”
Heupel, Tennessee’s head coach and the only quarterback to lead the Sooners to a national championship win since 1985, isn’t as celebrated as other OU legends who played the position. Often regarded as one of the hardest working college football players of all time, Heupel isn’t as talked about as Heisman winners Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray.
Following his firing from the program’s offensive coordinator job at the hands of his ex-coach Bob Stoops in 2015, Heupel hasn’t visited Norman for a game since. Heupel was asked about the connection and his ensuing return when the Volunteers and Sooners play in 2024 last week at SEC Media Days.
“The relationship with Oklahoma really isn't complicated,” Heupel said on the main stage in Nashville. “I’ve got nothing but great memories of the people and my time there. I certainly do. It's huge; I got a chance to talk about (former OU assistant Mike Leach) a few minutes ago backstage in an interview and everybody there helped shape who I am and where I'm at today, and I’ve still got a lot of great friends and teammates that live back there.”
Heupel’s comments came after he previously acknowledged the firing in his introductory press conference as the Volunteers’ coach in 2021, saying the firing gave him a chance to “restart,” and he told the Orlando Sentinel in 2018, “Thank God it happened. It's worked out great for me.”
Stoops declined to comment for this story, saying “No thanks,” when reached by text. Stoops wrote in his memoir: “Firing Josh was (my) worst day … as the head coach at OU.”
“That was a tough way for him to go out,” Fletcher said. “Unceremoniously, in my opinion, for all he did for the program and it was just a crazy time. … I root for him all the time, so I'm hoping he'll do well, just not against us.”
Fletcher keeps in touch with Heupel and attributes his absence from Norman more to being busy and being committed to Tennessee than anything. The Vols’ coach even attended former teammate Roy Williams’ Hall of Fame enshrinement in Las Vegas last year.
“He can’t be coming back to OU, even if things were all fuzzy,” Fletcher said. “This guy is a dedicated professional and he did that as an amateur. He showed his professionalism and I know he will always have his ties to OU and he cherishes that at the highest level.”
Frank Romero, a former Sooners offensive lineman who blocked for Heupel, loved what he heard about OU from his ex-teammate on Thursday. Romero was one of the five starters Heupel thanked when he was asked about making the 2024 College Hall of Fame ballot.
He’s asked about Heupel all the time and could say what everyone says — he loves him and he’s deserving of the honor — but for Romero, it’s about more than the on-field cliches.
“It's hard to find what it is, but he just has it,” Romero told the OU Daily. “He had it back then as a player, obviously he has it as a coach. He has a way of connecting with people. … Just the way he looked at you made you want to play harder and it sounds weird to say, but he had that ability to get the best out of you and he was on your side. He always had your back no matter what.”
“It’s us against everybody,” Heupel used to tell his teammates in the huddle. While Fletcher was quicker, White was more athletic and Nate Hybl was bigger in build, Heupel outworked each one of them.
Fletcher recalls Heupel’s subtle but inspirational speeches to the team in the locker room. He wasn’t the loudest player, but he was an intense leader who galvanized the entire roster and instilled belief in every person in the building.
Heupel would frequently take the offensive linemen to dinner and ask about their families. Romero and some of their former teammates have tried to plan a trip to Tennessee to see Heupel in recent years.
“He holds a special place in my life,” Romero said. “Just like what he said (at SEC Media Days), his time in Oklahoma shaped his life. Well, Josh Heupel shaped my life, a hundred percent. I still get rewarded every day, 20 years later, because of my relationship with Josh.”
Expectations haven’t been this high on Rocky Top since Peyton Manning donned the orange and white. In his second season at the helm, Heupel led the Vols to an 11-2 record and a 31-14 Orange Bowl victory over Clemson.
Tennessee landed consensus five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the 2023 cycle and currently holds a top 10 2024 recruiting class, according to On3’s industry team ranking. The Vols also avoided a bowl ban last week when a plethora of NCAA violations landed the program an $8 million fine and a six-year show cause.
Romero, who can’t wait for Heupel’s return to Norman in 2024 and will be rooting for his Sooners, is convinced his ex-teammate and friend for life will win another national title within years.
“(The firing from OU) was part of his journey, we all have our journeys,” Romero said. “We all have things that maybe didn’t work out the way we wanted to at that time. Everything happens for a reason. It's working out the way it's supposed to work out.
“He was meant to be the head coach at Tennessee. I firmly believe that they will win a national championship within the next five years, I just believe in that because I believe in the man.”
One thing is for certain: when Heupel, Tennessee’s general, returns to Norman next season, it will be emotional. Not only for the thousands of fans who watched him lead the Sooners to glory, but for him, his family and his teammates.
It remains to be seen if OU will honor him in any way, but it will be a must-see event and either way, Heupel isn’t hurting about it.
“I wish they were coming to Knoxville first,” Heupel said. “I say that jokingly, but I'm looking forward to that opportunity. That's a long way down the road, man. I’m focused on '23, but that will be a unique day in my career, obviously to go back there.”