Jordy Bahl's no-hitter, 8 strikeouts leads OU softball in 13-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl threw her second career perfect game in No. 1 Oklahoma’s (18-1) 13-0 run-rule win over Southeastern Louisiana (19-5) on Friday during the Bulldog Invitational in Starkville, Miss. It’s her third no-hit outing for the Sooners in two seasons.
A 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 start to the weekend 😁 pic.twitter.com/W1SQgEXSSm— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 10, 2023
Bahl retired all 15 SLU batters in five innings, striking out eight. She also threw 40 strikes on 53 pitches for a 75.5 strike %, getting to a three-ball count once in the game. Bahl now has a team-high six pitching wins this season.
At the plate, the Sooners scored 13 runs on 17 hits. Redshirt senior utility Haley Lee finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs, launching a two-run home run in the first inning. Sophomore utility Sophia Nugent hit OU’s other home run in the second inning, blasting a solo shot towards left field.
Both Lee and Nugent have hit five home runs this season, tied with freshman utility Jocelyn Erickson and junior infielder Tiare Jennings for the most amongst OU players.
𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟 🚀@haley45lee will get us started! B1 | OU 2, SELA 0 | 📺 https://t.co/AHZGTKwfOC pic.twitter.com/b215WO5bQj— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 10, 2023
𝐒𝐨𝐩𝐡 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐡 💥 @SophiaN2021END 2 | OU 8, SELA 0 | 📺 https://t.co/AHZGTKvHZ4 pic.twitter.com/YAnTOjovmr— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 10, 2023
The Sooners will retake the field against Mississippi State (17-5) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Starkville.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley
