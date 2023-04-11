 Skip to main content
Jordy Bahl's complete-game shutout leads OU softball to 3-0 win over No. 12 LSU

Jordy Bahl

Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl during the game against Kentucky on March 4.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (37-1, 9-0 Big 12) defeated No. 12 LSU (33-8, 6-6 SEC) 3-0  in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Tuesday.

Sophomore Jordy Bahl pitched a complete-game-shutout with 13 strikeouts opposed to three hits.

Catcher Kinzie Hansen plated OU’s first run with a base hit to center field in the second inning. Two batters later, third baseman Alyssa Brito drove Hansen home with a two-run home run.

Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

Sooners overcome hostile environment

Coach Patty Gasso made it clear she wanted her team to experience a hostile environment in Baton Rouge after OU’s 7-0 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Gasso’s wish was granted by the Tigers’ sellout crowd of 3,073, the fourth-largest attendance mark ever at Tiger Park.

“It’s a fun environment,” Gasso said during a mid-game interview on the ESPN2 broadcast. “I think we felt it, quite honestly, a little bit early in the game and needed to just settle down. Once we scored, I think everybody kind of got their feet back on the ground. 

“But it’s definitely not a sooner crowd.”

OU’s shutout streak continues behind Bahl’s stellar outing

OU’s pitching staff extended its scoreless streak to 30 consecutive innings with Bahl’s shutout.

The Sooners have struck out 34 batters and allowed just nine hits in their last three games. Bahl has allowed one run in her last 31 innings pitched.

Bahl faced a two-out threat in the third when LSU got runners to first and second, but the threat was nullified by a nice snag from Brito on a line drive.

Sooners offense quiet

After Brito’s home run, OU’s offense went quiet the remainder of the game.

The Sooners mustered one baserunner after the second via a walk from center fielder Jayda Coleman. Following the home run, 16 of the next 17 Sooners were retired with three going down on strikeouts. OU collected a season-low two hits in total.

Next, OU faces Oakland in the Miami Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday in Oxford, Ohio.

