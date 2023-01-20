Jordan Bowers leads OU gymnastics into tough battle against No. 5 Utah in home opener

The last time Jordan Bowers was inside the Lloyd Noble Center, she scored a perfect 10.000 on vault.
The sophomore all-arounder is ranked first nationally in the event, garnered NCAA second-team All-American honors and was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year last season.
This season, Bowers has already stepped up from her elite freshman campaign. She has already set new career-highs in the Sooners’ first two meets in the all-around with a 39.650 and on beam with a 9.950, an event she recently added back after going through some mental blocks last season.
Last season, Bowers competed on beam six times before falls in two of those routines forced her to step away from the event for the remainder of her season. Her addition to the beam rotation is one of the improvements she made in her second year.
“Last year I was in (the beam lineup) a few times and was just lacking confidence and trusting myself, so throughout the season last year it got better,” Bowers said. “Really just focusing on my confidence and knowing that I can do it and trusting myself, trusting the coaches, that’s all I can do.”
This year she has a new beam mount, has reconstructed the dance in her routine, and has adopted an overall new outlook towards beam which has already resulted in a career-high 9.950 and a share of the event title at LSU.
🗣️ BOOMER! 💥@jordansbowers double twist dismount for a career-high 9.950 on beam.📺 ESPN2 💻 https://t.co/O7NoR3cYbk #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/jiW4BswtWW— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 16, 2023
She’ll be looking to continue her season as one of Oklahoma’s leaders against No. 5 Utah (4-0) at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday in Norman.
So far this season, Bowers has competed and scored the same total in the all-around in both meets. She won Big 12 Gymnast of the Week after her stellar performance at the Super 16 Invitational. Her 9.975 vault at the Super 16 Invitational bumped her up to ninth in the OU record book for most individual career vault titles.
The transformation of Jordan Bowers is paying off.
With ice in her veins, @jordansbowers with the STUCK LANDING!! 🥶📺 @BigTenNetwork💻 https://t.co/oDL5bFTmwm#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Tdwn3dlduW— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 8, 2023
Oklahoma has already faced tough competition in its first two meets of the year defeating No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Auburn and No. 10 UCLA at the Super 16 Invitational in Las Vegas before edging No. 10 LSU, a team that regularly has sold-out crowds.
“Having such a hard schedule right off the bat… obviously it's tough but it's really good for us,” Bowers said. “Especially once you get to the postseason, you are always meeting these teams so having a chance to see them before is something that is really special and is always just a challenge.”
Facing Utah will be another challenge as the Utes boast two 2020 Olympians in Great Britain’s Amelie Morgan and the U.S.’ Grace McCallum. Oklahoma last met Utah in Salt Lake City last season when the Utes handed OU one of its two losses after the Sooners had to count a fall on beam.
Bowers was part of that rotation and although she wasn’t the one that faltered, she has taken the time to perfect her routine and hasn’t scored below a 9.925 on the event yet this season.
Entering Sunday’s meet, Oklahoma hasn’t had a fall on beam this season and is ranked No. 2 nationally in the event. The No. 1 team is Utah.
Bowers’ newfound confidence on beam could be pivotal to defeat the Utes’ strong rotation in the event.
For Bowers, she’s excited to show off her improved event in front of a home crowd for the first time this season.
“We are so excited to be back at home and we would love for everyone to come out.” Bowers said. “We’ve had such big crowds the last two meets so having that energy and bringing that into the arena (especially a home crowd) is something that really just brings more out of us and gets us really pumped up. It's such an amazing experience and I remember that last year for me it was just so special."
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
