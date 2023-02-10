Joe Bamisile earned back his role in OU basketball's rotation by 'playing really hard' in practice

Joe Bamisile has experienced some tough realities in his first season with Oklahoma.
After playing consistent minutes with the Sooners to start the season, the junior guard was seamlessly removed from the rotation for nearly a month after playing 19 minutes against Arkansas on Dec. 10.
Following that, Bamisile saw little to no action in the rotation until Feb. 4. The past two games, however, he’s worked back into the rotation averaging 18.5 minutes per game, while scoring 11 and 10 points in each contest, respectively.
OU coach Porter Moser wanted to see better efficiency and aggressiveness from the junior guard, and Bamisile responded by playing well in practice. His consistency will be key, as the Sooners (12-12, 2-9 Big 12) look to end a three-game losing streak against No. 9 Kansas (19-5, 7-4) at 12 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
“I would say in practice I've done a pretty good job of just playing really hard,” Bamisile said. When I finally got the chance to play in the game, I was just doing the same thing I've been doing in practice. I’m grateful that I got the opportunity.”
As the season moves forward, Bamisile will likely play a larger role off the bench for Oklahoma. He relied on his work ethic and confidence to recapture a spot in Moser’s rotation, and it paid off for Bamisile in the short-term.
This season Bamisile is averaging 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds, while shooting 41.8% from the field and 22.7% from 3-point range. His confidence and self-belief are what’s pushing him forward.
“Regardless of what's going on, whether I'm playing or not playing or if it's the summer it's not summer, I work out everyday basketball wise, and I lift weights,” Bamisile said. “I think doing that made it really easy to just have a sense of belief in myself.”
Moser not focused on early SEC entrance
The Big 12 announced an agreement with OU and Texas for an early exit to the Southeastern Conference following the end of the 2023-24 sports’ calendar on Thursday night.
The Sooners, once set to leave the Big 12 during the summer of 2025, reached an agreement with the conference to leave for the SEC on July 1, 2024. While Moser is happy that Oklahoma now has clarity on the decision, he’s not too focused on the move right now.
“I truly have not thought about specific teams (in the SEC),” Moser said of the early SEC entrance. “Not knowing was the tricky part. But, now that we know, my whole focus is competing in this years’ Big 12, beating Kansas tomorrow and getting ready to finish off this year.”
OU is 3-1 against teams from the SEC this season, but it is currently reeling from a six-game losing streak to Big 12 opponents. Moser is solely focused on reshaping a potential path for the Sooners to get into the NCAA Tournament.
While his focus remains on the Big 12, Moser noted it will shift his approach to 2024 recruits. He will be able to officially market the Sooners as an “SEC program” in the next recruiting cycle.
Currently, OU has signed four-star forwards Kaden Cooper and Jacolb Cole for the 2023 class, which ranks 35th in the nation according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.
“The clarity comes with the class of 2024 because we know we and Texas are going to be in the power conference there,” Moser said. “...I know we'll answer a million questions when the season's over, but we obviously have to keep building our roster. That'll be the key.”
Uzan, Oweh providing spark
Freshman guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh were significant contributors in OU’s loss to Baylor on Wednesday, and Moser expects their roles to expand moving forward.
Uzan, who is averaging 6.4 points per game, finished with 11 points shooting 36.4% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. The freshman guard has shown flashes of potential this season, but Uzan knows the next step in his development is getting stronger in the offseason.
“I’ve definitely noticed some stuff I have to work on next offseason,” Uzan said. “I have to get stronger because I’m playing stronger guards. The Big 12 is definitely hard, and I’ve (figured out) what to work on for next year.”
Oweh appeared in his first career start against the Bears, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals during the contest. He leads Oklahoma with 22 steals this season.
Moser has suggested Oweh can become an elite defensive guard and wants him to follow the example of senior forward Jalen Hill. For OU’s coach, that’s the next step to take in his career.
“He's got a physicality that's not like a freshman,” Moser said. “He doesn't have a freshman body. He's got a veteran, strong body. Now he's got to be able to work that into the game because he's got a veteran mindset.
“I just literally was with him talking about Jalen Hill’s defense. I said, ‘to be a great defender you gotta have a mental motor as well as a physical motor. You gotta be anticipating.’ Great defenders anticipate, and they don't rest on the weak side. They're always sniffing stuff out.”
Next, Oklahoma (12-12, 2-9 Big 12) will face No. 9 Kansas (19-5, 7-4) at 12 p.m. on Saturday in Norman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.