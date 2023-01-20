Jennie Baranczyk sees room for growth despite OU basketball leading Big 12 standings

Jennie Baranczyk thinks her team still has room to improve despite a four-game win streak and being atop the Big 12 standings.
The streak, which has seen wins against No. 11 Iowa State and No. 23 Kansas, has propelled the Sooners to being the highest-ranked team in the conference for the first time since the 2009 season.
While Baranczyk noted improvements in areas such as rebounding, her squad remains focused on having a room-to-grow mindset.
“I don’t think we’re there yet,” Baranczyk said Friday. “There’s some awesome highlight-reel material and then there’s moments where we’ve just gotta dig our heels in and get better.”
No. 15 Oklahoma (15-2, 5-1 Big 12) will have a chance to further improve when it competes in the first game of the Bedlam series against Oklahoma State (13-5, 3-3) at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 in front of a white-out crowd at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Baranczyk hopes to see OU limit turnovers, which it committed 23 of in its most recent contest against TCU on Jan. 18. The Sooners average the second-most giveaways in the Big 12 (16.2), whereas Oklahoma State averages the least (12.2).
“I think there are a lot of times where we hesitate or we overpass and that’s where a lot of our turnovers (come from),” Baranczyk said. “I do think they’re… really starting to read each other. In our last game you could see a lot of really good ideas and you could see some where… we need to take (the) shot instead of making that extra pass.”
Oklahoma made up for its lack of ball control by making 10-of-20 3-pointers and shooting 54% from the field against the Horned Frogs. The impressive shooting display will be challenged by Oklahoma State, who leads the Big 12 in 3-point percentage (37.7%) and is second in field goal percentage (45.8%).
“You’re not gonna take a team lightly… especially when you’re playing a really good team in a rivalry game,” Baranczyk said. “They’re very skilled. They defend well, they play really hard and they can shoot the ball. It’s gonna be a total, 100% team effort.”
The Sooners enter Saturday’s contest holding a distinct rebounding advantage over Oklahoma State, who ranks last in the conference in offensive rebounds. The Sooners on the other hand have outrebounded their opponents in each of its last 13 games, dating back to their Nov. 20 89-80 victory over UT Arlington. Additionally, OU has grabbed 66 offensive rebounds and allowed just 29 during its four-game win streak. The recent surge on the boards has been fueled by senior Liz Scott, who’s tallied double-digit rebounds in back-to-back games.
“When she’s aggressive and she can play the way she wants to play she’s incredible,” Baranczyk said. “I love how hard she plays (and) her relentlessness on the boards. She really sets the tone for us.”
While the offensive rebounding numbers favor the Sooners, Baranczyk’s squad has struggled to accumulate a noticeable advantage in those second-chance opportunities. In its 80-74 win over Kansas on Jan. 14, OU grabbed 22 offensive boards to the Jayhawks’ 10, but converted just nine second-chance points and allowed eight.
“In terms of rebounding, you can tell Ana Llanusa is crashing the boards, Kennedy Tucker is crashing the boards, you can go down the line and it's not one person that’s made this significant change… it’s been (the) team,” Baranczyk said. “I know the numbers are there (but) we’ve gotta get a little more production out of those.
"We’ve gotta convert some of those rebounds to points whether it's on the offensive or defensive end. (That’s) keeping us hungry.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
