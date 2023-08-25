Jayden Gibson is on a mission not only to see the field more for the Sooners in 2023, but change his mindset.
Arriving at OU in 2022 as a top 200 recruit nationally with tons of hype, Sooner fans expected Gibson to make more of an impact on the field than one catch for 12 yards. While Gibson's unselfishness never wavered, he began to lose confidence in himself while he rode the bench after a number of dropped balls.
“A lot of the time people overlook the effect (confidence) has on a player,” Gibson said after practice on Monday. “Coming from high school, (I had) to take that step back and really evaluate (myself.) I’m the same player, I have the same love for the game but now I’m more sure of myself regardless of what happens around me.”
The former four-star recruit has done everything throughout the offseason and fall training camp, including bonding with new receivers coach Emmett Jones, to put himself in a position to contribute to the Sooners’ offense in 2023.
Up top JG! 🤲@TheJaydenGibson | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Ea34omCBKJ— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 20, 2023
Mike Gronato, Gibson’s high school coach at West Orange in Winter Garden, Florida, watched from afar as the then-freshman battled his mindset last season.
Gronato keeps in touch with his former pupil weekly and says he’s proud of the strides he’s made to get his game and his mental health where they are ahead of Oklahoma’s season-opener against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 in Norman.
“He’s out of the smaller pond and in the big ocean,” Gronato said. “I would tell him all the time getting the offer is hard but staying there once you sign is even more difficult. There's a small percentage of players that are going to go to a program like OU and start as an 18 or 19-year-old kid.
“So I just think that with anybody that has gained the prestige and the notoriety that his play had earned him by the time he graduated, it was going to be different from being the key component on offense for two straight years to now having to go earn the right to stay and keep your jersey at Oklahoma, let alone get on the field.”
Some players of Gibson’s stature would’ve hopped into the transfer portal after seeing little playing time in their first seasons. Both Gronato and OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby are pleased he dug in and challenged himself to be better.
To those who know him best, he’s not the type of person to give up or force a change of scenery that easily. Gronato remembers the 2021 district title game when one of West Orange’s safeties went down with cramps and Gibson, as he always did, stepped up and offered to play defense in his place.
Not only did he make some highlight-reel plays at receiver, he also secured a game-winning pick six, defeating Osceola.
“Given his height, his ability, his work ethic, a lot of times that particular style of play and player can get frustrated if they don't see a certain amount of targets,” Gronato told the OU Daily. “And when we coached him it wasn't, ‘Hey, we've got to get Jayden eight touches to win a football game.’
“We won some very important football games where he may have only had two or three catches but those two or three catches were big plays in the game. And he's the type of player that is going to work hard, he's going to give everything he has and he's going to make the players around him better.”
The athleticism and work ethic Gibson showcased in high school that earned him an Under Armour All-America Game invite is still there. He struggled at times to realize it last season but thanks to Jones and head coach Brent Venables, he’s back on track.
“I know on the inside who I am as a player and I know who I am as a person,” Gibson said. “That’s a credit to (head coach Brent Venables), (receivers coach Emmett Jones) and my teammates, building me up, helping me realize that I’m more than a football player. I’m still fighting that battle, everybody doesn’t want to talk about it but I’ve been playing football since I was literally two.
“All I knew was football. So you take football away from someone … Who knows how they’re going to react? Who knows how that’s going to play with them mentally? Just continuing to get on the field and do fall camp and just having a new receivers coach, it almost feels like a restart to understand a new mentality, a new perspective.
“That was really big for me, just to start from ground zero with someone I didn’t know and build up that relationship with them.”
The Sooners’ wide receiver room is one with a variety of question marks outside of the steady presence of sixth-year Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq.
As OU works to set its depth chart with fall camp coming to an end and game week approaching, Lebby envisions Gibson will contribute. He sees the work he’s put in on the field and how much he’s matured in a year.
“I think Jayden, the young man that he is today, compared to a year ago or 16 months ago is completely different,” Lebby said after practice on Tuesday. “I think he'd say the same thing. I appreciate him and just him sticking to it and trusting the plan and understanding. He's created a really good amount of trust with us as a staff and I look forward to what he's going to do for us.”
With fresh belief in himself after shining in fall camp and more understanding of Lebby’s playbook, Gibson is set to prove he not only belongs playing big-time football, but he’s the “college football star” he grew up striving to be.
“I just feel like all those things are coming together,” Gibson said. “Helping me and allowing me to be the most confident player I can be for my teammates, for my coaches. Not for myself, but for the Sooner fans and everyone who is going so hard to support me.”