Former Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts signs historic contract extension with Philadelphia Eagles

Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed to terms Monday on a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. The extension was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and the team later announced the deal.
🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a 5-year, $255M contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.@AgentNicoleLynn did the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause. pic.twitter.com/UNzVumGgoA— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023
QB1 is here to stay 😤— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 17, 2023
The deal makes Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history. The contract extension comes with a no-trade clause, first in Eagles history.
Hurts was drafted 53rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Eagles and has since gone 23-11 as a starter. Last season, Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for10 touchdowns and garner a 100-plus passer rating in a season. Hurts and the Eagles finished 14-3 in the regular season and won the NFC Championship, appearing in Super Bowl LVII.
Hurts transferred to OU as a graduate student from Alabama in 2019. During the 2019-20 season, Hurts passed for 3,851 yards and rushed for 1,298 yards, finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting.
Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, also an OU alum, negotiated the deal for Hurts.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
