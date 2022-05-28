'I've never seen a player as good as her': OU softball's Jocelyn Alo leads Sooners past Central Florida in one of last games in front of home crowd

Jocelyn Alo waited on deck in the second inning.
The NCAA’s all-time leader in career home runs stood patiently and watched as the crowd of 1,659 inside Marita Hynes Field including the Sooners’ superfan Antonio Record who goes by the name “Mr. OU,” leaped out of their seats, and onto their feet as sophomore utility Jayda Coleman delivered a two-RBI double through the gap to left field.
Now it was Alo’s turn to do her job: get on base. However, everyone in the ballpark including the Hawaii native’s family sitting in the upper level stands behind home plate, didn’t just expect the redshirt senior utility to do the minimum, they came to see the home run queen do what she does best – leave the yard.
“I was just looking for something hard to hit,” Alo said. “Jayda came up clutch before that, and I don't like to be the last out of the inning.”
After taking two balls outside the zone, Alo received her pitch and she didn’t miss it. Before the throng of fans could blink, Central Florida senior pitcher Gianna Mancha’s 61 miles per hour delivery was sent over the center field fence into Oklahoma’s home run village, an interactive fan entertainment area outside the gates of the stadium.
👑 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 👑B2 | OU 6, UCF 0 @78jocelyn_alo | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/RNd7zf1sWc— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2022
Live look at home run village ahead of #Sooners 🆚 UCF in Game 1 of the super regionals. pic.twitter.com/U9Aoiju259— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) May 27, 2022
Both Mancha and UCF coach Cindy Ball-Malone said they never thought about walking Alo as many teams did throughout the regular season. Alo ranks third in the nation in walks per game
“It was a missed pitch on my part and they're not going to take missed pitches,” Mancha said.
Alo’s 116th career bomb even caught the eye of former Sooner legend Lauren Chamberlain, who ranks second all-time behind her in home runs. The most exciting player in the country also tends to attract a star-studded crowd which continued Friday as hall of fame football coach Barry Switzer was in attendance.
Jocelyn Alo— Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) May 27, 2022
🐐 in the house#OUDNA | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/bam6D2CvTq— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 27, 2022
The three-run shot by Alo, who proved to be the x-factor on offense, gave OU a 6-0 lead and put to rest any momentum the Knights had. Behind Alo, the No. 1 Sooners (53-2) run-ruled No. 16 UCF (49-13) 8-0 in five innings during Game One of the NCAA Super Regionals in Norman on Friday, moving one win away from their sixth-straight Women’s College World Series appearance.
“I've just been very comfortable in big moments,” Alo said. “And it's a testament to the coaches because we practice like this every day and it's not just me that's comfortable in these big moments. I would say it's the Oklahoma softball program that has been very comfortable in those big moments. So yeah, I'm just trying to continue to hit the ball hard and just do my thing. But I’m not trying to hit the ball out, just trying to do my job.”
Record, the super fan, is hard to miss with his oversized white hat that reads, “Mr. OU,” his sunglasses, three chains and Sooners gear from head to toe. He attends almost every Oklahoma sporting event to cheer with fans, pose for pictures with kids and put a smile on people’s faces.
“I try to get here and get the crowd going,” Record told The Daily. “I sat behind (home plate), they see me cheering, the next thing I know the bats start going so hey, I'm gonna keep doing what I do and the crowd loves it when I cheer them on and get them crunk. That gets them going. But I love it, man.”
So since I got blessed with great seat I decided to go get some kids out of the stands and bring them to come and sit down with me and a couple of innings and be able to get on TV thank you to the parents that allowed me to take your kids Boomer Sooner pic.twitter.com/wrd3XN0tgN— Antonio RecordakaMr 0U (@MrOu62611389) May 23, 2022
For as many games as he’s been to, Record can tell a player’s special when he sees one.
“Wow, anytime (Alo) gets up to that plate man, everybody's eyes are glued. She's like the (Michael) Jordan of softball right now,” Record said. “So anytime she gets up, everybody's looking for that home run. But when she hit that one, it exploded and everybody went (crazy). Like I said, I sit behind the dugout and I keep it going. I’ve got a big hat for big bats, that's what I call it.”
No one, perhaps, has watched more softball in their entire life than Marita Hynes. Hynes, OU’s coach from 1977-1984 and national director of the WCWS for over a decade, says she has never seen a player quite like Alo.
The legendary softball figure not only witnessed Alo’s heroics on Friday, but she also happened to be in attendance for her first collegiate home run against Grand Canyon on Feb. 9, 2018 in Phoenix, Hynes resides in Ruidoso, New Mexico and drove out to see the Sooners play that day, however she had no idea she had just seen the greatest hitter in the history of college softball.
“I’ve never seen a player as good as her,” Hynes told The Daily.
On Friday, the Sooners’ offense finished with six total hits including three for extra bases. OU struck out just twice and also walked twice in the win. Coleman went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Senior infielder Grace Lyons, sophomore utility Alyssa Brito and redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns each tallied a hit as well.
“What I feel is happening right now, is this team is starting to peak and that is good news,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “We've been kind of waiting, we've been playing well, we’re beating teams, but we haven't been at our best… everything is hitting on the right cylinders right now.”
Alongside the offense’s dominant performance, redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein tossed her second no-hitter of the season striking out two in five innings. The Sooners showcased why they’re the top-ranked team in the country in Game One and who knows what Game Two has in-store at 1 p.m. on Saturday, but one thing is for sure – Alo will be ready and Sooner fans will be ready to cheer her and her team on.
“It's electric,” Alo, who's playing her last set of games in Norman, said of the atmosphere. “No one brings it like the Sooner fans do and the Sooner fans are going to ride for their Sooner girls no matter what. It’s just a testament to the Sooner fans and for them filling up the stadium, and for them constantly to be here. And I know they'll be (in Oklahoma City) too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.