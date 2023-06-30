'It's the best move for OU': Baker Mayfield talks Sooners' SEC move, Brent Venables' 2nd season at ProCamp

Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the media during his fourth annual Baker Mayfield Football ProCamp on Friday.
Here's what the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner said:
On OU's move to the SEC:
"I think it was kind of inevitable, the fact that (college football is) going to turn into four super-conferences. So I think it's the best move for OU to go to the SEC. Obviously, it'll be a learning curve. But I think recruiting-wise, and everything else, it'll help out in the long run. Obviously it's (highly) competitive. ... It'll help (OU). We'll get some big boys up front and on the defensive line. It'll help us."
On Brent Venables' second season:
"Everybody, I think, hit the little panic button (after last season). But with how much change there was and (roster) overturn, it's hard to have success. I think he did great in year one with all the change and I think there's only great things to come. He's an unbelievable guy, not just a coach. He's an unbelievable man and he knows how to lead. This program is always going to be great, especially with him running it."
On how this offseason compares to others:
"Definitely a lot more busy. And it's my first real offseason I've had since 2019. The COVID years made it really hard to be able to do anything team-wise in the offseason. Last year, I was in a limbo between the Cleveland-Carolina trade, so this was the first (normal) one. (I've) been busy since mid-April and haven't really looked back. (I'm) enjoying the time off until training camp starts."
On returning to Norman:
"It's always fun to come back here. It's good to hit the reset button and come back home. Love it here. I got to see my college roommate last night. (I) didn't see my other one, my walk-on buddy Jaxon Uhles, but it's always great to come back here and get a fresh start."
On why he values the ProCamp:
"(I) love it. I say it every year but I think I have more fun than the kids do. Fourth year I've been able to do this. So I'm very fortunate to be able to come back and play on the same intramural fields that I did when I first transferred (to OU.) I just love doing it, love being able to get back and see the same faces every year. It really is a blessing to be able to come back here."