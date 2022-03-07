'It's out of our hands': Sooners' Jocelyn Alo walked 3 times vs Minnesota, home run record eludes OU softball slugger again

Jocelyn Alo rested her bat on her shoulder as she stared down Minnesota’s pitcher, already knowing what was about to happen.
The ensuing intentional walk was Alo’s third of the game and her 18th this season. Before trotting to first base, the Hauula, Hawaii, native indignantly tossed her bat aside, unstrapped her elbow pad and chucked it, too.
Matching the frustration of the Sooners’ star, the 1,531 fans in attendance for OU’s home opener on Monday reigned boos from the stands, as yet another team denied Alo a monumental feat. Despite the Golden Gophers’ refusal to pitch to the reigning USA Softball National Player of the Year, No. 1 Oklahoma (16-0) run-ruled Minnesota (11-8) 9-1 in five innings.
During OU’s last six outings, Alo has walked 13 times, unwilling to chase a pitch in her quest for history. Though former OU standout Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA record of 95 home runs could fall with one thunderous swing by Alo, head coach Patty Gasso isn’t allowing it to become a distraction for the team.
“Yeah, I mean it's frustrating,” Gasso said. “Because a hitter wants to hit. But she has a good attitude with it. She's doing what she needs to do for the team, but there's obviously some frustration because she's been waiting to swing for a while.
"I'm just proud of her taking a team approach. (Junior catcher Kinzie Hansen) and those other two behind her have done a really good job of maintaining run support and so forth.”
Despite no RBIs for Alo, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings, redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns, senior infielder Grace Lyons and junior outfielder Rylie Boone each drove in two runs in the game.
Boone notched an RBI triple to score sophomore utility Alyssa Brito during the bottom of the second inning, and moments later, Johns smacked a two-RBI double off the left field fence that scored Alo and Boone for a 4-1 lead.
Oklahoma poured it on in the bottom of the third, as Boone’s bases loaded walk scored redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow. Then, Jennings lined a two-run RBI single, scoring Brito and sophomore utility Jayda Coleman to give OU a 7-1 lead after three innings. For OU’s last runs, Lyons knocked a two RBI double to score Snow and Hansen in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“This is a very potent offense, and the beauty of it is we know a certain pitch,” Gasso said. “I make two lineups, and if one pitcher is pitching this is our lineup. If the other one is pitching, this is our lineup. The pitcher bodes very well for lefties, and you could see our lefty success off the bat.”
Defensively, freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl experienced slight adversity in her three innings against the Golden Gophers. The right-hander struck out three batters, but allowed Minnesota’s lone run on three hits and three walks.
Bahl also threw two wild pitches and hit a batter. Her struggles led Gasso to sub in sophomore right-hander Nicole May, who closed the game with three strikeouts and surrendered just one hit in two innings.
“Jordy just was not her normal, dominant, get ahead of a count self,” Gasso said. She was very honest with (pitching coach Jennifer Rocha) and myself about what she was feeling. And that's when we made that change... It was not indicative of what a normal pitching staff of ours looks like. It's a lesson. That's the last thing we talked about in the locker room.”
Moving forward, as her teammates’ offensive dominance continues, Alo has a chance to fulfill her record chase and stymie her slump in her home state.
Earlier in Alo’s career, Gasso promised she’d get the Sooners a tournament in Hawaii. While difficult to schedule due to COVID-19 protocols and travel plans, Gasso and athletics director Joe Castiglione worked to make Alo’s dream come true during the final season of her storied career.
Next, the Sooners face Baylor (11-6) at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 10 during the first game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu. When Gasso and Alo are on the island, the Sooners plan to make a cameo appearance at James Campbell High School, where Alo graduated from in 2017, for a promotional event.
As the Sooners continue to mow over opponents, Alo will look forward to the comfort of her family’s presence and another chance to clobber home run No. 96. That’s if the opponent gives her an opportunity.
“I think it means the world to her,” Gasso said. “It's out of our hands. It could be a special moment, or she may not get that opportunity. I don't know. It's just up to other teams and how they look at it. So could it have been played out any better? No, but will that opportunity come? We're hoping so much.”
