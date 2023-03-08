'It's just fun': Norman High enters state tournament with clash against in-town rival Norman North

On Thursday, Norman North girls basketball will appear in the state tournament, a seemingly unlikely feat last season.
In 2021-22, the Timberwolves finished a mere 4-17 in longtime assistant Al Beal's first season as head coach.
After battling through the loser’s bracket of the area tournament, another improbable run, Norman North will take on in-town rival Norman High at 9 a.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center. Norman North is coming off victories over Midwest City (19-8) and Moore (12-14) after losing to Putnam City West (22-4) 56-40 in the regional championship. Norman High enters on a 10-game win streak, and has won their three playoffs games by a combined 91 points.
“Big difference is everybody is starting to buy in,” said Tyler Kastantin, Norman North’s acting head coach who’s filling in for Beal, who will be absent for Thursday’s game. “We were trying to figure out our roles. Players, coaches, everybody was trying to get on the same page. That can be tough in the first year.”
Kastantin mentioned there was a lack of seniors and varsity experience last season. There was a lack of confidence, too, which was a key difference going into this season with key returners.
“Even the young ones have stepped up,” Kastantin said. “The freshmen that we have here are confident in themselves. Their teammates also get along so well so that helps too when it comes to coaching. You bond well, get along well top to bottom.
“It's nice to see they bought into it as the season keeps rolling and we keep the momentum going.”
The Timberwolves (17-10) are led by senior guard Hannah Fields, who was a key contributor during last season’s disappointing result.
“We had two freshmen that came in,” Fields said. “They really stepped up and did their job. We had two transfers that really helped us. Just all around we play better together. We love each other and play hard for each other”
Fields is joined by sophomore Seleh Harmon, who’s turned it up for the postseason. She scored 32 points to elevate the Timberwolves’ 58-47 win over Midwest City on Saturday, March 4 for a spot in the state tournament.
“Seleh is one of our best scorers,” Kastantin said. “We got to rely on her, Hannah, and even (freshman guard) Sadie Epps coming off the bench taking some shots.”
With a stronger roster leading to a turnaround and the team having more confidence, it has allowed Norman North to develop its players more and allow them to be more competitive.
“Everybody is keying on playing solid defense,” Kastantin said. “Playing loose, playing fun, but also being competitive, box out and rebound.”
Norman North and Norman played twice in the regular season, with The Tigers winning 57-46 on Friday, Dec. 16, and 81-50 on Friday, Feb. 10.
Norman North is looking to handle the ball better and make less mistakes against a talented opponent.
“They got us both in December and February,” Kastantin said. “We feel like they didn't get our best shot in either one of those. We have been talking about it, we know, the girls know that they didn't get our best.
“So if they’re going into that game confident, feeling like they know us well enough and that they've got that advantage, they didn't get our best shot. They've got some good players and are well coached, but we’re on a roll.”
Fields and Harmon offered keys to victory.
“We're going to be looking to handle their press,” Fields said. “Blocking out their post players and not allowing easy baskets.”
Harmon added: “Taking care of the ball. Taking good shots and being patient.”
The winner will advance to play the winner of Edmond Memorial and Booker T. Washington at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, while the loser will go home.
“It's just fun,” Fields said of the anticipation heading into the game. “You get to play your rivals on the biggest stage in Norman.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley. Ansley Chambers copy edited this story.
