'It's going to be a great game': With key players back, OU basketball faces Kansas State in regular season finale

Oklahoma has found itself in the same position entering each of its final three games. The Sooners needed a win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
Kansas State will sit on the other side of the Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday, March 5. The Wildcats have dropped their last four games and are also on the outside of the March Madness bubble looking in. ESPN’s Friday bracketology update has neither OU or KSU in the first 11 teams out of the tournament.
“The next game is the most important game,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “We knew we needed to win that homestand one at a time, and guys see some reward from their preparation, their hard work. We were on a slide and to get two in a row, it definitely gives you some confidence, momentum.”
Moser has remained unwaveringly confident that his team will put the pieces together to reach the NCAA Tournament in his first year as head coach. To get closer to completing the puzzle, the Big 12’s second worst road team with a 1-7 record away from Norman in conference play will have to lean on a trio of players it didn’t have the first time it faced the Wildcats to win again.
Forwards Tanner and Jacob Groves and freshman guard Bijan Cortes all missed OU’s 71-69 win over K-State on Jan. 1 due to COVID-19 protocols. The Groves brothers haven’t missed a game since, although Cortes missed a pair of games against Texas Tech and Kansas in February while in concussion protocols.
“We're excited to have them back for this game,” junior forward Jalen Hill said. “We also feel like we've improved and made strides in many areas since that game, and just these last two or three weeks, I feel like we’ve made a lot of strides as a team.”
Tanner, a senior, averages 12.3 points per game and posted back-to-back double-doubles in Oklahoma’s two most recent wins, 66-62 over Oklahoma State on Feb. 26 and 72-59 over West Virginia on March 1. Since entering the starting lineup for the injured Elijah Harkless, Jacob, a junior, has shot 8-for-17 from 3-point range.
Cortes’ scoring impact is minimal compared to the Groves brothers, but he contributes significantly as the primary ball handler off the bench, and racked up three key assists in the Sooners’ win over the Mountaineers.
Despite having the trio back, the Sooners have needed to adjust to life without Harkless, who pushed OU to its first win over Kansas State, scoring 21 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range with seven rebounds in 35 minutes. Harkless also knocked down the game winning shot against the Wildcats.
“He plays so hard… the heart and soul of the team,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said of Harkless on Thursday. “Still, (Jalen Hill’s) the one that scares me, and then (Tanner Groves) is just that versatile big guy. If he gets going from three, he changes the whole dynamic of the game and your defensive system.
“They’ve still got some weapons. The first couple of games after Harkless got hurt, you can look at their scores, they had to figure it out, and now they’ve figured it out. … It’s gonna be a tough challenge, there’s no doubt.”
On the opposite side, Kansas State didn’t have guard Markquis Nowell the first time around. Nowell was also inactive due to COVID-19 protocols, per the Topeka City Journal. He averages 12.6 points per game, 2.2 steals per game and 5.1 assists per game as the leading distributor for the Wildcats.
Nowell hasn’t been able to help KSU win in the past two weeks, though, as a string of losses to Oklahoma State, Kansas, Iowa State and Texas Tech have sent the Wildcats tumbling out of the firm bubble spot they held prior to the skid. And unlike OU, KSU won’t have their missing player back, as Nowell will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury on Saturday.
Shifting rosters notwithstanding, the winner of the 3 p.m. Saturday contest in Manhattan will earn the No. 7 seed in the Big 12 tournament and face one of Kansas, Texas Tech or Baylor pending the results of the rest of Saturday’s games. Notching a win on Saturday and an upset over one of the conference’s best could put either team back into bubble contention.
“We're still in the conversation and that's what we're chasing,” Moser said. “And they are too. That's why it's going to be a great game.”
