'It's been a tough ride,' but OU football 'stuck together' to beat Oklahoma State in Bedlam, earn bowl eligibility

Oklahoma checked an all-important box when sophomore safety Billy Bowman broke up Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders’ pass on fourth-and-5 to seal a 28-13 Bedlam victory.
The Sooners clinched bowl eligibility on Saturday and won’t have to worry about scrapping for a berth when it faces Texas Tech next weekend in Lubbock. It wasn’t guaranteed OU would get to that point amid all its struggles in its first season under Brent Venables, but players finally saw the fruits of their labor in an exonerating rivalry win.
“It’s been a tough ride,” redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel said after showing some emotion as he knelt out the final seconds. “Coming in every day and creating confidence for the guys, at times, it looks like a thin road and we’ve stuck together. I think the emotion came from just happiness for the guys, the process and knowing the work we’ve put in behind it.
"We’ve got fighters and I see that every singe day. I’m grateful for it. I wear my emotions on my sleeve because that’s how much I care and how much I love this place. Most importantly, I love the people."
Team 128 avoided becoming the first OU squad in 24 years to miss a bowl keeping alive an impressive streak of postseason appearances that only No. 1 Georgia has outpaced in the last three decades.
As Oklahoma’s season spiraled downward through five losses in Big 12 play, the conference championships and College Football Playoff appearances of past teams were well out of the picture, but players maintained there was still plenty to fight for.
“We made (bowl eligibility) a goal of ours once we got down to that point,” fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White said. “If we're going to do anything, let's give each other another chance to just be with each other, just be around each other, and to continue to grow this team, and so that was important for us.”
The Sooners (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) achieved their goal by stunning the Cowboys (7-4, 4-4) with a scorching first quarter on offense and remaining relentless defense before a rocking crowd of 84,132 under the lights of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
OU put all 28 of its points on the board in the opening period, taking its largest first quarter lead in Bedlam history and posting a program first-quarter record 299 yards. It found the end zone on a pair of 2-yard runs by Gabriel and senior running back Eric Gray and receptions of 30 and 23 yards by receivers Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops.
Redshirt senior cornerback C.J. Coldon notched the Sooners’ first interception when they were already up 14-0, and on Oklahoma State’s ensuing possession, defensive end Jonah La’ulu recorded another pick to set up OU’s third score.
“Coach V always talks about complimenting each other, and I feel like that's what we did that first quarter,” said redshirt senior defensive tackle Jordan Kelley, who record 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. “It was just three-and-out, score, three-and-out, score. We were just complimenting each other that whole first quarter.”
Yet, complimentary football still eludes Oklahoma at times, and that was on full display again through the last three quarters. After Gray’s score, OU went 12 straight possessions without points.
On consecutive drives in the second quarter, Oklahoma turned the ball over on downs and Gabriel threw an interception. The Sooners punted 10 times, eight of those capping three-and-out drives.
The defense, which was on the field for 19 drives and played 102 snaps had to step up instead. It held up admirably from the second quarter to the fourth, getting interceptions from Bowman and White and forcing six punts.
Senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu tallied a team-high 10 tackles and the Sooners combined for six sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hurries, all season highs.
“We're one of those teams where we have high competitive stamina,” said White, who finished with eight tackles and a sack. “We never want to quit. We're gonna keep going. No matter what it takes, no matter how many swings it takes. We kind of pride ourselves in being able to keep swinging. So that was something that was big this week. We emphasized just keep swinging and keep swinging.”
Poor offensive management in the fourth quarter likely kept the defense on the field longer than it needed to be. OU went three-and-out on its last six drives, five in the final period and never possessed the ball longer than 1:27.
Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby both acknowledged they weren’t happy with the clock management and need to improve in that regard moving forward, but the defense didn’t seem fazed.
“I didn’t even realize it was that many plays, but Coach Venables told us in the locker room,” said La’ulu, who recorded two tackles for loss and half a sack. “It feels like it now. I have some big bruises and cuts on me that I didn’t even know I had until I got into the shower and started to burn. It’s all about that grind. Playing that many plays showed the heart we have as a defense.”
The Sooners celebrated profusely on the field, snapping pictures with the “state championship” Bedlam trophy, their goal finally accomplished. They also enjoyed sending some of their seniors off with a momentous victory in their final game in Norman.
After a win that made the previous losses not sting so harshly, OU will face a Red Raiders bunch that would love nothing more to knock off the Sooners in their home turf. While bowl eligibility is satisfying, Oklahoma isn’t getting too far ahead of itself.
“We're just trying to instill that it's not over yet,” Gray said. “We still got one game left. We still want to finish this off right. Just because we're going bowling, we're not at the end of the year yet. We've got one game left, one week left to finish it off strong and then go into the bowl game to finish it off right."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.