'It's an emotional night': No. 1 OU gymnastics caps off senior night with victory over No. 5 Michigan

Naturally, emotions were high inside McCasland Field House on Saturday night as No. 1-ranked OU gymnastics honored its eight seniors.
Although some could potentially return for a fifth season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each senior made sure to enjoy perhaps their final appearance in the Field House.
Those seniors went out with a bang, as the Sooners defeated No. 5 Michigan 414.550-410.400. The victory was the OU’s third-highest score of the season.
“I was very happy overall,” head coach Mark Williams said. “It’s an emotional night being senior night for a lot of these guys, last chance to be in the Field House and compete, finish out their careers here, so if I think about it too much I’ll probably start crying.
“Happy to get the win and I’m actually happy that Michigan pushed us a little bit that way and we were able to respond and have a good meet overall.”
The Sooners led the Wolverines through the whole meet and three OU gymnasts won individual event titles. Among those was redshirt senior Vitaliy Guimaraes who won the floor title with a 14.100.
Williams said he was pleased Guimaraes was able to have a successful senior night without any major mistakes or falls as the Arvada, Colorado, native has been dealing with some nagging injuries lately.
“Really happy for him,” Williams said. “Because he had gotten hurt at the Nebraska meet and it was kinda a little bit questionable even earlier this week, so pleased to see him participate and have a good night.”
OU started off the night on floor, an event where they are ranked first nationally. Redshirt senior Morgan Seyler made his season debut on the event in the leadoff spot for a 13.650 and fellow redshirt senior, Vitaliy Guimaraes, who is ranked No. 2 in the event nationally, scored a 14.100 to win the event. OU led the Wolverines after the first rotation by 2.400.
“I was pretty surprised on how Morgan did,” Guimaraes said. “I’m pretty sure this was Morgan’s first-time doing floor this year and I think he did really well. He was the very first guy, so I think that he was really our jumpstart to the meet. I think that he did a really great job in setting us up for the rest of the competition.”
Oklahoma freshman Ignacio Yockers won his fifth-career pommel horse event title with a 15.200. The pommel horse specialist recently competed in the Winter Cup, an elite competition, along with seniors Jack Freeman and Spencer Goodell.
Ignacio went over 15.000 on pommel 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧!His 15.200 is his second-highest of the collegiate season.📺 ESPN+ | https://t.co/tjmwnmpKXN pic.twitter.com/oFYg5y7U2P— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) March 5, 2023
Guimaraes tied his season-high on still rings with a 13.900 while freshman Adriel Perales earned a 13.650 for his career-debut on the event. Sophomore Emre Dodanli also tied his season-high on vault with a 14.700.
Big 14.700 from Emre on vault!📺 ESPN+ | https://t.co/tjmwnmpd8f pic.twitter.com/eXVRT6vpXg— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) March 5, 2023
Although a quarter of the lights in the Field House turned off during Dodanli’s parallel bars routine, he persevered and scored a 13.600 before officials decided for the rest of the meet to continue.
Oklahoma ended the night on high bar, arguably its strongest event, with Freeman anchoring the lineup and winning the event with a 14.100. Williams said he is hoping to see Freeman return next year as he still has his COVID year to use, but nothing is confirmed yet.
💥 Jack ends it with a 14.100 on high bar!📺 ESPN+ | https://t.co/tjmwnmpKXN pic.twitter.com/D6hGoHkYrt— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) March 5, 2023
With Guimaraes and Goodell out of eligibility indefinitely, Seyler has the opportunity to not only use his COVID year but to also take another redshirt year after being sidelined all of the 2022 season. Williams noted seniors Alan Camillus and Braden Collier will not be returning as they have careers in the engineering world ahead of them.
Although Gracia joined the team as a sophomore after competing for OU’s club team his freshman year, it is unclear whether he will take a COVID year or not.
For their last time at home, Guimaraes says the crowd and OU men’s gymnastics alum turned home DJ Josh Corona made their last time in the Field House extra memorable.
“We always like to interact with the crowd,” Guimaraes said. “Obviously Josh, our DJ, has been doing a tremendous job with getting the crowd involved and playing songs that they can sing along to. I think the interactions that we had with the crowd were energetic today and it was what we needed to help us get to that final stretch and finish the meet strong.”
Williams said with the family-like dynamic the home crowd possesses each time they cheer for their Sooners, he can only hope that next year’s crowds will continue to grow and break school records like OU’s women’s gymnastics team has done recently.
“I love the environment in here,” Williams said. "We’d love to get to a place where we actually get 3,000 people in here and push the numbers like the women have.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.