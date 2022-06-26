'It's a three game series for a reason': Sooners give up three-straight home runs, fall to Ole Miss 10-3 in Game 1 of the CWS championship series

Omaha, Neb. - The eighth inning of Saturday’s College World Series Game 1 contest turned into a home run derby.
Heading into the frame, Oklahoma trailed Ole Miss just 4-2 and it appeared the Sooners were mounting a comeback. The little hope OU had in their chances vanished by the start of the ninth as the Rebels blasted back-to-back-to-back home runs giving Ole Miss an almost insurmountable 8-2 lead.
“We (threw) some balls in their hot zones and they deposited them,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “They’re good players.”
Ole Miss is the first team to hit three-straight home runs in a CWS game since LSU in 1998. All three were hit off redshirt sophomore reliever Chazz Martinez who has continued to struggle on the mound. He’s allowed 38 earned runs this season and holds a 5.32 ERA.
The three jacks came courtesy of sophomores TJ McCants and Calvin Harris, and senior Justin Bench. The Sooners (45-23) would tack on one run in the bottom half of the eighth and allow two more runs to score in the ninth as they fell 10-3 to the Rebels (41-23), making Sunday’s Game 2 a win or go home scenario.
While the eighth inning offensive explosion was the dagger, the Sooners got off to a slow start to the game. Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett, who Johnson often calls the “poster boy” of the program, started for the Sooners and allowed four runs in the first three innings.
Bennett didn’t look himself for most of the outing and threw three wild pitches, including two in the first inning, after throwing just three all season. He finished with a final line of seven hits and three earned runs allowed in 6.1 innings.
However, the D1Baseball second team All-American made a valiant effort when it was too late, as he retired 13 of the last 15 batters he faced and finished with a game-high 10 strikeouts in what was most likely his last appearance in an OU uniform with the 2022 MLB Draft approaching.
Bennett started the seventh with his 10th strikeout and turned it over to Chazz Martinez.JB retired 13 of his last 15 batters faced. pic.twitter.com/8cKAZfIZo5— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 26, 2022
On the other side, Ole Miss starter sophomore Jack Dougherty showcased a dominant performance in just his fourth start of the season, as most of his innings this season came during relief situations. He struck out six and held the two hottest offensive players in the country hitless.
Redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham and redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway both had their 17 game hit streaks snapped by Dougherty, who until Saturday had never thrown more than five innings in a collegiate game. Tredaway did register a walk which scored a run in the sixth and gave him his 28th two-out RBI of the season, which is the most of any Sooner.
“We can't take anything away from (Dougherty),” redshirt sophomore Blake Robertson said. “He was executing pitches but I think we're just a little sped up. And it's a lesson learned. I think tomorrow we will be better prepared and ready to go.”
While it was the Sooners’ 20th game at a neutral site this season, it felt like an Ole Miss home game. The streets of Omaha were flooded with “Hotty Toddy” chants pregame and a majority of the 25,813 fans inside Charles Schwab Field were dressed in blue.
Welcome home.#MCWS pic.twitter.com/PlfzOt3ib3— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 26, 2022
The fraction of OU fans in attendance headed toward the exit doors after the barrage of Ole Miss runs scored in the eighth. Rebels coach Mike Bianco said he’d never heard a crowd like the one Saturday.
“It felt like a football game out there on the field, it was that loud,” Bianco said. “When they played ‘Sweet Caroline,’ I had never heard anything like that.”
Oklahoma has been here before. The Sooners were pummeled by both Florida and Virginia Tech in the regional and super regional rounds, respectively. Each time, OU swung back and responded with wins, 5-4 over Florida and 11-2 over Virginia Tech.
Recent history is in the Sooners’ favor as the Game 1 winner has lost five of the last six championship series, including three-straight. OU will turn around and play nearly 16 hours later to try to force a winner-take-all Game 3 at 2 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
“I'm glad this happened,” Robertson said. “We're going to learn from our lesson, slow everything down, get back and be ready to play tomorrow. It’s a three game series for a reason.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.