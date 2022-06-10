'It was so special to watch': Jayda Coleman's joy fuels Sooners' 6th national championship in program history

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jayda Coleman waited in line for her chance to hoist the national championship trophy.
As teammates redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and junior outfielder Rylie Boone’s names were announced over the USA Softball Hall of Fame stadium speakers, Coleman waved her Women’s College World Series championship towel in the air celebrating.
Finally, her name was called and the sophomore utility trotted over to the table where the personal trophies were displayed and hugged the usher for her commemorative moment. Once the ceremony was over, Coleman made her way through blue and white confetti and peered from the first base line, searching for her parents, Deana and Cedric Coleman, who were sitting in the stands.
Standing next to freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl, Coleman locked eyes with her mother and shouted, “Deana, meet me at the hotel!” with a wide smile painted on her face.
“All the girls just wanted to get the job done,” Deana said as she drove to the hotel in Oklahoma City. “For Jocelyn to go out like that – and Taylon Snow, Jana Johns and Hope (Trautwein)... it just all came together and it was so special to watch.”
Coleman’s exuberance and excitement, shared with her teammates and parents, was on display during the closing ceremony of No.1-seeded Oklahoma’s (59-3) emphatic 10-5 victory over Texas (47-22-1) in Game 2 of the WCWS championship series. The 2-0 series clinching win captured the Sooners their sixth national championship in 22 years and second consecutive title in back-to-back seasons.
Throughout the week-long tournament, Coleman’s flashy playmaking ability helped OU achieve its goal. She finished the WCWS 7-for-18 with one home run, three RBIs and three doubles. She ended the game 1-for-4 with one scored run, but her impact was felt most on defense as she tallied four putouts and had a 1.000 fielding percentage.
Coleman’s most important play came in the bottom of the first inning, when she hurled her body into the air and extended her arm over the center field wall to grab the final out of the inning. On that play, she stopped Texas infielder Courtney Day from launching a two-run home run that would’ve extended the Longhorns' lead to four runs.
It's a 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 🤧@jaydac00 | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/L8LvaKSJW9— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 10, 2022
Instead, Oklahoma ended the frame down just 2-0. Coleman’s highlight-reel play provided a sigh of relief from the rest of the team, but also her father in the stands.
“When they hit it I was like, ’oh man we’re in trouble,’” Cedric said. “It took me back to a teaching moment when they taught some of those little league girls that it’s not a home run until it’s a home run. I was glad we dodged that bullet, because that was a home run.”
After that moment, Oklahoma’s offense outscored the Longhorns 10-3 in the final six innings. On top of the scoring barrage, pushed by Coleman’s play, was junior catcher Kinzie Hansen, who launched a three-run home run, her first since April 20 in the top of the fifth inning to advance the Sooners’ lead to a 6-2 score.
Following an injury plagued season, the junior catcher finished the game 2-for-3 with one home run and three RBIs. Hansen's 2022 campaign concluded with just eight home runs after finishing with 24 just a season ago.
Sitting next to Coleman in the postgame press conference, dawning OU’s new 2022 championship gear, she deflected her struggles this season and focused on the team’s joy and the peak of their historic moment.
“We just focused on ourselves (this season),” Hansen said. “We weren't trying to be better than anything in the past, we're just trying to be the best version of ourselves and show up every day work as hard as we can leave it all out there and have no doubt in our mind that we didn't go home and so I think we're just trying to maximize every day and just be focused on ourselves and do the best we can be.”
Another player that was soaking in the final moment of Oklahoma’s historic season, capped with 40 run-rule victories and outscoring opponents 579-65 overall, was Alo. After being inserted into left field for her curtain call moment in the bottom of the seventh inning, the NCAA career home-run record holder (123) threw the ball back and forth with Coleman to warm up on defense.
Coleman’s joy, on display all season, was shared in the final moments of Alo’s career. The Hauula, Hawaii native finished the game fielding two fly outs before she hugged and cried with her teammates on the field before going back to the dugout for the final out.
Alo finished the season with a career-high 34 home runs, 85 RBIs and a 1.212 slugging percentage. In the press conference, Coleman’s excitement of winning turned to tears as she sat next to Alo and relished the final moments with the legendary slugger.
“I'm sad that it is ending like this, but I'm gonna just enjoy it,” Alo said with tears in her eyes. “These are the moments that I will remember forever. But, I'm just happy to be going on at the top and to just know that all the hard work we put in paid off. I couldn't have scripted a moment any better for me than just exit out of the field.”
𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 ♥@78jocelyn_alo | @espn pic.twitter.com/Nv1oqvLTXP— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 10, 2022
As Oklahoma sends their super seniors out on top, Coleman and the team will continue to enjoy the moment of their sterling 2022 championship win. For now, the sophomore utility will take a week to rest and celebrate, but it’s “back to the grind” with her sights set on the 2023 NCAA championship next season.
“She wants to do something different,” Deana said. “Jayda wants to go back-to-back-to-back-to-back. (After the game) they were like, “we're halfway there.” They’re always looking to improve and to do something that know one else has ever done.”
