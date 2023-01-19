'It was just horrible basketball': OU's second-half collapse leads to its worst loss of season against Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — Porter Moser feels like Oklahoma can only move forward and improve one game at a time the rest of the season.
After suffering a second-half collapse, Oklahoma (11-7, 2-4 Big 12) fell to Oklahoma State (10-8, 2-4) 72-56 on Wednesday night.
In front of a season-high 10,789 fans at Gallagher-Iba Arena, OU played its worst basketball of the season.
“That team you guys saw in the second half and that we saw was nothing close to what we've been all year,” said senior forward Jacob Groves, who scored 10 points. “Just a ton of breakdowns mentally. Out-physicaled. Out-rebounded. Out-toughed. Everything. I mean, it was just horrible basketball.”
Holding a 30-24 lead at halftime, the Sooners quickly fell behind after the Cowboys went on a 15-5 run before the first media timeout. Oklahoma State scored 48 points in the second half, doubling its first-half total.
OSU’s hot shooting — 54.8% in the second period — tied with OU’s inability to get stops defensively, was what led to the Cowboys’ fourth consecutive win against the Sooners in Stillwater.
OSU’s 48 second-half points were the most scored in a period against Oklahoma’s defense in Big 12 play thus far.
“We couldn't get stops,” Moser said. “I think what happened was, what I said earlier is I really feel that our defense dictated our offense… And then we just went on a bad run. I know we were bounced back a handful of times, even after that first run.”
However, OU found itself down five points with 6:24 remaining after senior forward Jalen Hill converted two free-throw attempts. Despite the second half collapse, Oklahoma still had a chance to make a comeback.
But from that point forward, Oklahoma State ended the contest on a 13-4 run, including 11 consecutive points. The Sooners ended the second half making 11 of their 27 shots.
Oklahoma’s leading scorer this season, senior guard Grant Sherfield, entered halftime with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting. But he missed his next six shots and didn’t score after halftime, being contained by OSU’s seventh-ranked defense in the country, per KenPom.
In the grueling Big 12 schedule, every matchup counts. For the Sooners, flushing the win is and moving forward is paramount for its NCAA Tournament hopes.
“Obviously, looking forward to (March Madness) is huge for us,” said senior forward Jacob Groves, who scored 10 points. “But every single game we're in from here on out is going to be a massive resume game. So, I think it's a matter of finding a way to put that loss in the bank and moving on from it from here.”
Hill, the longest-tenured player on the roster, added to Groves’ thoughts:
“We just didn't come out prepared,” Hill said. “That starts right in the locker room, and we have to be more vocal there, just so that never happens again. That will never happen again, especially as long as I'm here in the ball games going forward.”
Next, the Sooners face No. 21 Baylor (13-5, 3-3) at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Norman. Despite the potential toll to its March Madness hopes, Moser isn’t yet thinking about the urgency earning resume-building wins.
“I know it's gonna be the thing everyone talks about, but there's a lot of games left,” Moser said. “Every game is gonna be a resume win, and we understand that. I mean, the only thing we have to do is go back and put our heads on the pillow and wake up tomorrow.
“We have 48 hours to prepare for Baylor, and there's still so many games left. So, I'm not going to get into this every single game talking about the urgency of resume wins.”
