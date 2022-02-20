'It was just crazy': Zach Nunez's career night leads No. 2 OU men's gymnastics to dominant win over No. 3 Nebraska

Zach Nunez could hear the opposition as he prepared to perform his floor exercise.
The visiting Nebraska gymnasts’ “Go Big Red!” chant rang throughout McCasland Fieldhouse on Saturday night as the sophomore gymnast warmed up. However, Nunez was unfazed, and went about his routine before the chants eventually faded.
By the time Nunez attempted his final leap, the only thing heard were feet pounding against the floor. As he landed, he immediately turned to the crowd and flexed while yelling, “Let’s go!” toward his enthusiastic supporters. Periods of quietness were scarce after Oklahoma’s strong start, with its gymnasts constantly amping up the crowd amid a nearly flawless night.
Nunez ended up netting a career-high 13.700 on the event en route to an all-around victory and a 82.850 overall score on the night. Nunez and the No. 2 Sooners (9-1) appeared to be fueled by the Huskers’ chants, as they went on to capture a 414.200-403.300 victory over No. 3 Nebraska (4-4).
“We grabbed the momentum and went from there,” head coach Mark Williams said. “(We made) really only one mistake.”
The Sooners began their night on floor, where senior captain Vitaliy Guimaraes led the pack with a 14.250. Junior Jack Freeman and freshman Emre Dodanli added 14.000-plus scores of their own.
Riding a 2.6-point lead into the second rotation, standout freshman Fuzzy Benas notched a 13.500 on pommel horse. Although freshman Raydel Gamboa stumbled on his routine, Nunez picked up the slack by earning a career-high 14.200 to keep the Sooners ahead 136.500-134.550 heading into the third rotation.
“It really boosted my confidence,” Nunez said of his stellar opening performance carrying to other events.
Gamboa rebounded on still rings in the third rotation by earning a 13.800. Benas and senior Spencer Goodell collected a pair of 13.950s to give the Sooners a 204.900-198.400 lead at the halfway mark.
Redshirt junior Josh Corona impressed with a 14.700 on vault while Benas picked up a stellar 14.750. Benas carried the momentum into the fifth rotation where he landed a 14.100 on parallel bars. Nunez delivered yet another career-high score of 13.700 and returned to the sideline only to be mobbed by his ecstatic teammates.
“It was just crazy,” Nunez said, “we don’t have those bad vibes.”
Oklahoma finished on high bar, where redshirt junior Cesar Gracia tallied a 13.950 on his lone event of the night. Gamboa sealed the deal with an event-high 14.050 and the Sooners secured the victory.
The strong performance, fueled by a raucous crowd, was much needed for the Sooners, who against No. 5 Illinois on Feb. 12 nearly faltered, struggling to a slim 269.900-269.750 lead through four rotations in Champaign, Illinois.
The upset scare against the Illini proved to light a fire under OU’s squad, as it came out and delivered a season-high score against Nebraska in another competition with high stakes.
“Last week we had a slow start but today we just got it from the get-go,” Nunez said. “One after another we brought that energy.”
Feeding off the home crowd’s energy will continue to be a huge factor this season, as four of the Sooners last six meets will be in Norman. This includes the national championship which Oklahoma will gladly host at Lloyd Noble Center in early April.
“People were on their feet making noise. It was a fun environment,” Williams said. “My guys love that.”
Having already knocked off No. 3 Nebraska, all eyes seem to be on reigning national champion No. 1 Stanford for Williams’ squad. A potential rematch with the Cardinal, who the Sooners are 1-1 against this season, looms in the April postseason.
Until then OU, is focused on what's immediately next, as multiple gymnasts will compete at the Winter Cup from Feb. 25-27 in Frisco, Texas.
“We gotta close the gap between the number one team and ourselves,” Williams said, “I thought we did that tonight.”
