'It takes a lot of balls to do what we did': What coach Lincoln Riley said after OU's 16-13 win over West Virginia

No. 4 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) squeaked by West Virginia (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) 16-13 on Saturday in Norman.
The game was highlighted by two strong defensive performances, with both teams holding each other to less than 20 points. Offensively, redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 26-of-36 passes for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Senior wide receiver Michael Woods led the team in receiving, catching eight passes for 86 yards. Junior tight end Austin Stogner caught a five-yard pass in the first quarter for OU’s only touchdown. It was his only catch of the game.
The Sooner defense held the Mountaineers to 226 yards of total offense. Senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey got OU’s only sack, and senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell got an interception before leaving the game with a hamstring injury.
The game ended with a game-winning 30-yard field goal from junior kicker Gabe Brkic as time expired. It was the first walk-off field goal in OU history.
Here’s what head coach Lincoln Riley had to say after the game:
On how Spencer Rattler responded to the crowd chanting for Caleb Williams:
“That's college football. When you have the expectations that we have here in this program, and the expectations offensively, it's part of it. It's out of our control. Of course, it always helps us a lot more when our fan base supports us. I'll come out and say that I want to play better offensively more than anybody out there, but being behind us is what helps Spencer handle it.
“It didn't bother him at all. Honestly, as I was evaluating it through the game, we got to play a lot better around him. He can do some things better, but he hung in there and really trusted it. The only pick he threw was when we totally busted a route there; that was probably his best throw of the night. I know how it looks to the casual fan, and I'm certainly not saying that Spencer can't play better. He can, and he will. But, we got to play better around them too. We got to coach better around them. When offensive football doesn't work, they're gonna look at the coach and they're gonna look at the quarterback. We understand that they're big boy roles.
“We do appreciate the support of the fan base. It was a great atmosphere here tonight. I’ll tell you what, Spencer and the offense will own what we didn't do well. We're not going to shy away from that. I'll tell you what, it takes a lot of balls to do what we did there at the end, so people better see that too.”
On Rattler leading a comeback drive
“It's a big job, it's not easy. I'll tell you on the sideline, he was never rattled not one bit. He makes probably the best read, and his best throw of the night and it turns into a pick. So many guys can say ‘there’s nothing going right for me, even when I do it right it's not working,’ and he hung in there and showed some real poise, and he's been there. He's got a good makeup about him. He's a tough kid. He's going to continue to get better, and we're going to continue to get better around him.”
On the first walk-off field goal in school history
It’s shocking, we had an opportunity a couple years ago against Army. It's awesome, man. We've really spent a lot of time in the offseason just challenging them to be finishers, knowing that you're going to have to win these different ways and that means a lot. Just finding a way there at the end. Honestly, at a place like Oklahoma, sometimes it's tougher to do that at home with the expectations, and if you let that get to you as a player, it can almost make it more difficult at home. I give our team a lot of credit. We fought through it, and the crowd was great at the end. It was a fun night in there and there's no better feeling than finding a way to win when it's all on the line.
On the Sooners' defensive success
“That was our recipe for winning tonight. It was just the way the game unfolded defensively and holding a good offense down. I’m especially proud of what we did in the run game against a talented group. Those guys are so good schematically, they put in a lot of tough positions, and we kept responding. The more you can strengthen all parts of your team, the more ways you can win games. That’s our goal."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.