‘It’s hard to believe’: Taylor Robertson breaks career 3-point record, but OU basketball falls Iowa State 86-78

Taylor Robertson saw an opportunity arise.
The senior guard dribbled around a screen from senior forward Liz Scott and planted her feet beyond the 3-point arc, with nothing but the basket in sight. Robertson buried the shot, her 498th from deep, eclipsing the NCAA all-time career 3-pointers record.
The greatest shooter in the history of women's basketball! #Sooners x @T_Rob30 pic.twitter.com/Zn9Ks4Sa7f— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 28, 2023
“I’ve had quite a few of those in my career here,” Robertson said of the pick-and-pop play. “So it was only right.”
Robertson went on to tally a season-high 25 points on 8 of 10 shooting. Despite the record-breaking performance, No. 14 Oklahoma (16-4, 6-3 Big 12) fell to No. 18 Iowa State (15-4, 7-2) 86-78 Saturday in Ames.
“I don’t think I’ve actually been able to wrap my head around it,” Robertson said. “I’m still thinking about the game and how we could’ve been better (and) put ourselves in a (better) position to win.
“It’s really cool because you look at all the people that are on top of the list for made threes and there’s some big-time names. It’s just hard to believe.”
Robertson passed former Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell for the title. Robertson, despite being granted an extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, took 1,134 attempts to surpass the record to Mitchell’s 1,286. Mitchell congratulated Robertson after she amassed the mark.
𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞 🤝 A message from @Kelz_Hoop to the new NCAA 3-point queen, @T_Rob30! pic.twitter.com/VCQ2Sa6rvI— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 28, 2023
Robertson’s early basket served as a precursor for the rest of the game, as the McPherson, Kansas, native totaled six 3-pointers accounting for 18 of her 25 points. Robertson has made a habit of her 3-point ability fueling her scoring output, accumulating 1,509 of her career 2,206 points (68.4%) off the 3-pointer.
Taylor’s mother, Terri, and her grandparents were in attendance for Saturday’s contest and breathed a sigh of relief after witnessing her daughter make history. Robertson greeted her family with an entourage of hugs following the game.
“They just love coming to watch our team play,” Robertson said. “And when they can’t come to the games … they’re always watching it on TV. They’re very invested in our team.
“I appreciate them for that a lot.”
The Sooners jumped out to an 11-3 lead early thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from junior Nevaeh Tot. Iowa State quickly climbed back and cut OU’s lead to two before Robertson stepped up and made history at the 4:18 mark of the first quarter.
Robertson wasn’t done there, knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers towards the closing seconds of the first, giving OU a 26-18 advantage heading into the second quarter.
“It was nice to get the first (3-pointer) and then just play,” Robertson said. “(I) could just play basketball and not have to worry about … (having) to make one or anybody else thinking about that. We could have the main focus of everybody (be) to just win the game.”
Iowa State forward Ashley Joens took over in the second quarter, scoring 18 points off three 3-pointers and picking up a pair of steals. The Sooners scored 16 points as a team in the second and felt the effects of early foul trouble, as senior forward Liz Scott sat on the bench the entire quarter due to a pair of first-quarter fouls.
Joens’ surge made up ground for the Cyclones and evened the contest at 42-42 heading into the half.
OU regained the lead with an 8-0 run, featuring back-to-back 3-pointers from Tot and Robertson, within the first three minutes of the third quarter. The Sooners’ early offensive explosion didn’t carry over, as OU tallied just six points the remainder of the quarter and surrendered a 17-4 run in the final minutes, leading to a 65-56 deficit heading into the fourth.
OU started another quarter hot in the fourth, this time going on a 7-1 run, capped by a layup from Robertson, to cut its deficit to three with eight minutes to play. The Sooners outscored the Cyclones by a combined 27-6 in the first three minutes of each quarter.
Trailing 71-64 with 4:32 left to play, Robertson knocked down her sixth 3-pointer of the game and was fouled while doing so, allowing her to go to the free-throw line and cap a four-point possession. After doing so, Ashley Joens responded by drawing a foul and knocking down a pair of free throws herself.
Joens’ foul shots and 32 points deflated the Sooners and allowed the Cyclones to coast to a victory.
“It just kinda sucks,” Robertson said. “We played really hard (for) the full 40 minutes, we just had a couple stretches where we let them go on a run (and) didn’t get anything going on the offensive end.
“We gotta be able to bounce back while we’re playing and also after this week … for our next practice and game.”
Robertson has a chance to set her new record even higher when the Sooners take on TCU at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Norman.
“I think so,” Robertson said of whether she expects her record to be eclipsed.
“I can’t wait to see the next person get up there and pass me.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
