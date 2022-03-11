'It hasn't hit me yet': Sooners' Jocelyn Alo breaks NCAA home run record with 96th career blast in OU softball's game against Hawaii

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo hammered an NCAA-record 96th career home run against Hawaii in Oklahoma’s third game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic on Friday.
In the sixth inning of the contest, Alo launched a two-run homer over the center field wall in Honolulu, Hawaii to give No. 1 OU a 9-0 lead.
With the historic feat, Alo broke the previous NCAA career record of 95 home runs held by former Sooners slugger Lauren Chamberlain. The Sooners went on to run-rule Hawaii 11-0 in six innings.
9️⃣6️⃣. 𝐉𝐎𝐂𝐄𝐋𝐘𝐍 𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐇𝐀 𝐏𝐔𝐌𝐄𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐀𝐋𝐎 👑🤙 pic.twitter.com/sI22YeoCjv— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 12, 2022
“I was looking to hit something hard, and I got it over the plate,” Alo said. “I knew my adjustments that I had from my previous at bats. So I just went and made the adjustments and was just so happy to (get it over with).”
Alo broke the record in 223 career games, which is three more than it took Chamberlain to set the previous all-time mark. Chamberlain broke the record when she hit two home runs in a 6-2 win over North Texas on April 30, 2015, for her 91st career homer.
At the time, Chamberlain broke former UCLA hitter Stacey Nuveman’s then-13-year-old record of 90 home runs, which is now fifth on the list.
After a slow start to the 2022 season in the Mark Campbell Invitational, Alo launched five home runs in the Houston Classic from Feb. 18-20. Following that, Alo was met with another slow go-around at the plate during the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic from Feb. 25-27.
Alo has amassed 23 walks on the season. Despite seeing few crushable pitches, Alo still scattered three hits and two RBIs in her appearances at the Mary Nutter tournament. On the season, the Hauula, Hawaii, native now has eight home runs.
With Alo now sitting alone atop the record books, her accomplishment is yet another accolade among many in a storied five-year career at OU. Last season, Alo was named the 2021 USA Softball Player of the Year, 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year and helped the Sooners win their fifth Women’s College World Series title and the second of her career.
“It hasn’t hit me yet, but what has hit me is what a bookmark in history this is for women's sports in general,” Alo said after the game. “This is a win for all of us and I just feel like people now are gonna start having to pay attention because look at the things we can do.”
As Alo looks to continue boosting her career numbers, she and the Sooners (18-9) will look forward to facing Hawaii (5-8) again at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 12 during the fourth game of the tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.