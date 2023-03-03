'I'm going to get back up': Kinzie Hansen returns in full force for OU softball's home-opening tournament

In her past three seasons at Oklahoma, Kinzie Hansen focused on outcomes. The number of wins OU earned, hits she recorded and home runs she launched would all be in her mind.
But two injuries changed the junior catcher’s perspective. The first, a knee injury before last season’s Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, caused her to miss all four games of the tournament. Hansen returned to play for the rest of the season, albeit hurt on her admission.
The next was appendicitis, which led to emergency surgery on her appendix. It occurred on Feb. 7, two days before this season’s opener against Duke. The surgery caused Hansen to miss the first nine games of the season.
Now, she wants to focus on enjoying the game and being there for her teammates more, something Hansen targeted during her recovery.
“I will say that pre-injury, I could’ve been a little bit selfish sometimes,” Hansen said. “Now that I’m on the other side of that, I feel like I would do anything for my team. Not that I wouldn’t before, but it’s a different perspective. I know that if somebody does get injured, I need to really be there for them.
“It helped me be a better leader, because I know that there are people that are going through things like that, and they don't show it.”
Last season, Hansen did something she believes she wouldn’t do now — play through severe pain. She played most of OU’s 2022 season, including its entire Women’s College World Series run, with immense swelling in her knee. After that, she played hurt for the United States national team at the 2022 World Games, helping her country win a gold medal.
Hansen wouldn’t allow herself to get the rest she needed. The pain kept growing, but she never wanted to leave the game she loved. Hansen finally gave herself a break during the summer of 2022, but her recovery was longer due to the pressure she put on her body.
“That’s not really in Kinzie’s nature to rest,” Hansen’s mother, Nicole, told the OU Daily. “Growing up, she would never come off the field. Unless she was dying, there was no way she would have come out of any game.”
But this time, Hansen did give herself rest and spent her time off rehabbing her knee. When she wasn’t recovering, Hansen would cook or write in her journal, a hobby she picked up in high school. Writing down her thoughts became an outlet for Hansen when she struggled to express them, and it also helped calm her.
While healing, Hansen spent much of her time alone, allowing for more self-reflection. She began to try and figure out who she was outside of softball, and how she could grow as a person.
And what Hansen learned was others could help her out along the way.
“I would literally have to sit down, look in the mirror and reflect on who I was … And how I was going to get through that injury,” Hansen said. “And I realized I couldn’t do it alone. What I learned is that my teammates were always going to be there for me, even if I wasn’t. I learned a lot about myself and who I was as a teammate, and I learned so much from that journey.”
Hansen also had more time to dive deeper into her Christian faith. Before her injury, she would always take time to pray or read her Bible. But during her recovery, Hansen used both to help navigate her way back to softball.
“I’ve always told Kinzie that God has a plan,” Nicole said. “You don't always understand what God's plan is, but there's always a purpose in everything that He does. Maybe God needed her to be more of an example for her teammates. I think that she actually found that to be super helpful in that situation.”
Hansen’s knee fully recovered, and she joined the Sooners for preseason practice. But when she suffered appendicitis, Hansen was again forced to enter recovery mode.
Nicole first heard about her surgery from a doctor who called her, and immediately flew from the Hansen home in Norco, California, to Norman to be with her. She spent six days with Hansen from Feb. 6-12, helping her quickly recover.
Hansen’s doctors wanted her to be mobile after the surgery, so she and Nicole walked around campus, went shopping together and gradually eased her back into workouts. The two even found a way to escape by playing Mario games together on Hansen’s Nintendo Switch.
Even though she missed games, Hansen remained in good spirits. She took her time recovering, wanting to avoid repeating previous mistakes. While in Norman, Nicole noticed how positive Hansen was about her situation, believing it was a sign of how much she’s matured.
“I think the best thing was how much Kinzie’s mental side improved,” Nicole said. “She worked on staying positive and realizing what happened was out of her control. She’s really just thankful that it wasn’t something more severe. She really just fought that battle well.”
Hansen traveled with OU for the Getterman Classic in Waco, Texas, from Feb. 17-19, hoping she would make her season debut then. She knew playing was a longshot, but she still excitedly sent Nicole a picture of her uniform laid out on her hotel bed.
Nicole got a chuckle out of Hansen’s optimism, but was pleasantly surprised about the text. Usually, Hansen would be frustrated about not playing. But this time, she was happy to be with her teammates again.
“She got so excited and said, ‘I'm just so happy to have my uniform on and be on the field with my girls, and if I don’t play, then I totally understand.’” Nicole said. “That was really good to hear, because that's not usually her attitude when she's not playing.”
When she returned against Cal State-Fullerton on Feb. 24, Hansen didn’t miss a beat. After coming in as a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning, she recorded an RBI double for her first hit of the season. Hansen made her first start the next day against Texas A&M and capped her weekend by blasting two home runs against then-No. 1 UCLA.
𝐊𝟗 🔙@kinziehansen | 📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/GHundaDczP— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 24, 2023
𝐏𝐭. 𝟓 @kinziehansen 🐶T4 | OU 10, UCLA 0 | 📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/vAvbgh8LuA— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
𝐏𝐭. 𝟔. @kinziehansen 🔙 in a 𝐛𝐢𝐠 way 🐾📺 @FloSoftball pic.twitter.com/S9MXc65SR1— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2023
Hansen isn’t able to do full workouts with her teammates yet, but is ecstatic to be back on the field. OU coach Patty Gasso said it felt “normal” to have her back and commended her for trying to be more of a leader for the Sooners.
“She’s become a very good vocal leader,” Gasso said. “She's the one … Picking up people's bags and carrying them for them if they had their hands full. She just does those little things and cares about the team. I think people recognize that.”
Hansen’s two recoveries were hard to overcome, but she wouldn’t change a thing. She believes her injuries gave her needed growth, and now she wants to have fun on the field.
“It was frustrating, but it was out of my control and I know that God's timing is perfect,” Hansen said. “My mentality is I wasn't going to let anything stop me this year. I've been through some ups and downs in my career from injury, and no matter how many times that I get punched in the mouth, I'm going to get back up.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
