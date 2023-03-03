'I'm expecting a sellout': No. 1 OU gymnastics calls for fan support ahead of showdown with No. 2 Florida

Ahead of No. 1 Oklahoma’s marquee matchup with No. 2 Florida, head coach K.J. Kindler is seeking fan support in a variety of different ways.
To encourage fans to attend the meet, Kindler has placed an extra emphasis on marketing the marquee matchup towards all types of fans and students through promotional deals, collaborations with brands like Whataburger, and speaking to students in-person in classes on campus. She expects fans to show up and show their support for her student-athletes as they have been preparing for this meet all season.
The Sooners and Gators have combined to win eight national championships over the last decade. With the Sooners’ undefeated status and Florida’s Trinity Thomas, who is three scores away from tying the NCAA record for most perfect tens, the matchup is what the Oklahoma gymnasts have been looking forward to all season.
The meet is expected to be one of the most exciting collegiate gymnastics meets of the 2023 regular season and both Kindler and her gymnasts know fan energy will play a big part in knocking off the reigning SEC champions.
“We’re really excited for this competition,” junior Audrey Davis said. “I think that it’s gonna be a really fun time. There’s gonna be so many people there and that’s what we’re really excited for is Sooner Nation. They’re the best crowd that we could ever wish for so that’s one of those things we’re really excited about.”
“Just having more fans and bigger crowds and Sooner Nation supporting us means so much to us and I feel like that energy helps us do better.” Senior Ragan Smith said.
Along with freshman Faith Torrez, sophomore Jordan Bowers and Davis have been two of OU’s top all-arounders this season, with Bowers ranking fourth nationally. Kindler says these two are vocal leaders on the team and expects them as well as fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman to make an impact at the meet.
This meet also marks a regular season rematch as last season in Gainesville, the Gators beat the Sooners, serving Oklahoma its second and final loss of the season. Smith, who has a lengthy list of experience competing at international meets before coming to OU, says she has never competed in a college arena like the O’Dome. Bowers remembers the environment and wants Friday’s meet at home to feel the same.
“Competing at Florida was such an amazing experience, they sell out like no other,” Bowers said. “They’re so loud and they really bring the energy and we really just thrive off of that. We want the same thing here and for everyone to show up and show out.”
Kindler says the loss inspired her team as they competed through the rest of the 2022 season. It worked as they competed against UF once again, this time in the national championships, and won the title by 0.1125 over the Gators who finished in second-place.
With the history behind the two programs, the Sooners have been treating the week leading up to the meet no differently. Due to the quick turnaround time of a couple meets, OU hasn’t always had a full practice week to bounce back and recover from competition, something expected to make a difference in both performance and endurance on Friday.
Because of the full practice week, OU gymnasts have spent lots of time honing in on the details that matter most.
“Yeah it's crucial,” LeVasseur said of the extra preparation. “We’re just taking it one day at a time and we’re thankful that we have multiple days to train and focus in on those details which makes a big difference when we go up and compete. Little details like holding handstands on bars, holding the landings, selling our routines more, just little things like that is what separates us from the rest of the competition.”
One way Oklahoma will have an advantage over Florida is on vault. Oklahoma has a higher scoring potential on the event and has scored higher on the event than Florida all year. This is because Oklahoma can execute tougher vaults than Florida and the tougher the vault, the higher the score can start from. In Oklahoma’s case, each vault in its lineup starts from a 10.0, something very few teams do.
Only about four to five of Florida’s vaults start from a 10.0, giving Oklahoma an automatic advantage.
“Our vault lineup is just stacked right now and it just pushes each one of us to do better,” LeVasseur said. “We had Olivia Trautman come back and nail her vault for the first time. I was super proud of her and just having six 10.0 vaults is just amazing and I think it brings out the best in each of us.”
With OU’s stellar vault squad and the reigning SEC champions facing off at 7:45 p.m. Friday at the Lloyd Noble Center, the meet is sure to be a good one and Kindler knows it.
“I’m expecting a sellout and a record.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
