'I'm disappointed in how we responded': OU basketball's offense stymied by Texas' physicality in road loss

Tanner Groves averaged 14.3 points per game as Oklahoma’s leading scorer entering the Sooners’ matchup with Texas on Tuesday. He had little success against the Longhorns’ stifling defense, though, being held to just one shot and three points in the contest.
Groves’ night was emblematic of the Sooners’ (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) performance as a whole.
OU was outplayed in nearly every facet of the game by the No. 21 Longhorns (13-3, 2-1 Big 12), falling 66-52 in OU’s final game at the Frank Erwin Center, as Texas’ new Moody Arena will be open the next time the Sooners arrive in Austin. Oklahoma shot 1-of-13 from 3-point range, fouled 21 times, had only seven assists, two steals and scored 52 points, all marking season worsts.
Despite his postgame critiques of Groves, who had three turnovers and fouls in a season-low 16 minutes due to early foul trouble, head coach Porter Moser made clear that it wasn’t just the Eastern Washington transfer at fault for the Sooners.
Senior guards Jordan Goldwire and Elijah Harkless both struggled, scoring six points apiece and went a combined 0-for-6 from 3-point range, and Harkless went 3-for-12 from the field.
“Tanner has been night-in, night-out for us… It was a struggle all across the board for our offense… you gotta give Texas credit, they took us out of a lot of things,” Moser said. “We gotta respond to physicality better.”
The Sooners struggled with taking shots too early in the shot clock in several of their losses, and that theme continued against UT. Moser thought many of his team's 3-point misses reflected how the Longhorns disrupted OU’s offensive pace.
“Texas changed the dynamic,” Moser said. “I’m disappointed in how we responded to their pressure getting in our offense.”
Additionally, the Sooners shot 40.4 percent from the field, 13-for-22 from the free-throw line and had 17 turnovers. Junior forward Jalen Hill was able to provide some semblance of offense leading the Sooners with 13 points.
“He’s got to work harder,” Moser said. “They switched, they had a guard in the post and it was not a good night.”
It wasn’t just the offensive end where the Sooners struggled. The Longhorns shot 46.8 percent from the floor — the fourth-highest mark OU has allowed this season. Texas had only 11 turnovers while racking up 11 steals, both tying season lows for Oklahoma.
Beyond that, UT went 18-for-24 from the free-throw line. Senior guard Andrew Jones led the Longhorns with 22 points as four players finished in double digits for Texas.
“A lot of those fouls, we can probably eliminate by not reaching,” Hill said. “We didn’t really get in rhythm on offense because of it.”
A small bright spot for the Sooners in the loss was junior forward Jacob Groves, who had 10 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench. His six rebounds were a team high and it’s only the second time he has scored in double-digits this season.
Moving forward, though, Oklahoma will have to play more consistently on each end of the floor to stay competitive in the rugged Big 12. A matchup with TCU is next at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Fort Worth.
“We didn't play as tough as we needed to and as smart as we needed to,” Moser said. “Teams are going to speed you up, but you gotta work to get catches, you gotta get in the flow of your stuff. You gotta respond to that, and that's basketball at this level, against very good defenses. So we'll dig into that and get better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.