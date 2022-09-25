'I'm a bad loser': OU football's Dillon Gabriel puts K-State loss on himself, vows to lead Sooners forward

Dillon Gabriel sat on Oklahoma’s bench after Kansas State recovered the Sooners’ onside-kick attempt with 34 seconds left and hung his head low.
OU’s quarterback was being comforted by his position group, including freshman Nick Evers, who hung his arm over Gabriel’s shoulder. As he walked off the field and embraced his teammates, it was clear he took responsibility for what transpired on Owen Field Saturday night.
“It’s just tough, I'm a bad loser for sure,” Gabriel said. ”But we’ve gotta put it behind us and learn from it. There's a bunch of stuff we want back but, shoot, most importantly I want a lot of things back. I’ve got to be better and will be better, just got to make corrections.”
While the Central Florida transfer finished 26-of-39 with 330 passing yards, four touchdowns and no turnovers, he missed some throws on third downs that proved costly in Oklahoma’s (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) 41-34 loss to Kansas State (3-1, 1-0). The Sooners were just 4-for-13 on third-down conversions and had 11 penalties for 87 yards.
OU coach Brent Venables thought his quarterback did enough to win, but he thought his teammates overall didn’t give enough support to help him get the job done.
“I thought he was really efficient, and this is me — he played well enough to win the game,” Venables said. “But we needed to be a little more efficient at critical times, one with penalties that aren't Dillon, and then two, we had some opportunities, just a few missed throws where we had some guys open.”
Gabriel’s offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby echoed a similar sentiment as Venables, but took blame for some of the offense’s shortcomings.
“I’ve gotta put Dillon in better situations,” Lebby said. “I think when you look at it, Dillon fought his butt off, he played tough. He played incredibly hard, he led. Did he miss some things? Does he want some things back? Absolutely. I want some calls back, and that's the reality of stepping into the arena, but I'm proud of him and how he battled and how tough he played.”
The Mililani, Hawaii native was visibly upset during his postgame press conference following Oklahoma’s loss. The first thing he came up with after reflecting on what the Sooners could’ve done better was converting on third down.
He acknowledged OU was moving the ball with efficiency at times, however, drives stalled after failing to convert.
“You’ve gotta stay on the field on third down and move the chains,” Gabriel said. “I thought we did a good job getting into plus-territory and then just got in tough spots behind the chains, and on third down you’ve got to move it and make a play. There are things we want back and are really close, but things we’ve just gotta be better at.”
At the end of the first quarter on third-and-six, Gabriel missed a wide-open Drake Stoops and Oklahoma was forced to punt. He also missed an open Marvin Mims on third down on the first drive of the fourth quarter.
“I think (he) was more off,” Venables said. “He’s been good enough, that’s what I know… a lot of things, it’s not all Dillon in those situations. Maybe it’s the plays beforehand, maybe it’s the penalties, the procedures and things of that nature all at the wrong time. But in critical situations you’ve got to be precise and there’s a lot to it.
“Whether that’s running the routes or putting the ball where it needs to be and it’s probably easier said than done. And again, that’s a top 10 defense, there were times they played like it and there were times our offense did some great stuff.”
Gabriel’s scrambling ability is one wrinkle he has shown more in recent weeks. Gabriel rushed seven times for 61 yards against the Wildcats, which included a 26-yard run in the fourth quarter that set up a touchdown.
“I think Dillon is going to continue to make plays with his feet,” Lebby said. “That’s just who he is as an athlete and a quarterback, so he’ll continue to do that when he needs to… we’re going to continue to play with him and play to his strengths.
“I think when you see what he did tonight and see what he did last week with his feet, you understand that when those situations come up he’s gonna be able to take advantage of it but we’re not gonna force that either.”
Whether it’s through the air or on the ground, Gabriel knows he needs to be better for his team to win conference games, starting with TCU next week. When asked what he thought of his head coach having his back and saying he needed help, Gabriel made no excuses for the way he played.
“Personally, I’d argue we’ve got to put up more points and put ourselves in a position where we complement one another on offense and defense,” Gabriel said. “It starts with me. I touch the ball every play. I take that as a huge responsibility on my end and I’ve just gotta be better at it.”
