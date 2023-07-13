'I'd love to play the game': OU's Brent Venables responds to OSU's Mike Gundy's Bedlam comments

ARLINGTON, Texas - Oklahoma coach Brent Venables responded to Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy Thursday after he claimed the Sooners 'chose to end Bedlam' on Wednesday during Big 12 Media Days.
Venables took the podium on day two of the event, stating he's "not in control" of whether the long-standing rivalry game will continue to be played.
"I'm not in control of whether or not we play Oklahoma State," Venables said. "I love college football. I love the traditions of the game. I love rivalry games. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have played for over 100 years and Oklahoma has been dang good in those games for a long time. But whether or not we're playing in the future, nobody's asking me what I think. If they do ask me, I'll tell them what I think. I'd love to play the game. But, we're going to play the schedule that they put in front of us."
Gundy expressed his disappointment with the potential end to the rivalry and noted OSU is "scheduled out through 2037."
The Sooners face the Cowboys on Nov. 4 in Stillwater.