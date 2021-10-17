'I was very confident': What Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said after No. 4 OU's 52-31 win over TCU

No. 4 Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) defeated TCU (3-3, 1-2) 52-31 on Saturday in Norman.
The Sooners had 525 yards of offense as freshman Caleb Williams made his first career start and ended the night 18-of-23 passing with 295 yards and four touchdowns. Williams also added 66 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
Redshirt junior receiver Jadon Haselwood had a team-high six receptions for 56 yards and three touchdowns. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, OU gave up 529 total yards of offense.
Here’s what head coach Lincoln Riley said after the game:
On decision to start Caleb Williams and QB controversy during the week
“Decided that we were going to start him mid-week sometime, told both the guys what the plan was and I give them a bunch of credit, both of them handled the week well. I was very confident playing either one of them, they both practiced extremely well, helped each other, supported each other, even in the game tonight. They were just both very into it, helping each other, talking about things we were doing, adjustments.”
“Caleb got the opportunity tonight and obviously did a great job with it. I'm confident that had Spencer gotten the opportunity tonight, with the way he practiced, he would’ve played very well also. Thought the room handled it great, proud of those guys for a winning effort, and being team first guys.”
“It felt mostly kind of like a normal week. Repped both of those guys, gave Caleb a few more reps with the first group, but other than that just kind of honestly felt like a normal week. I don't think (Williams) was a whole lot different, and he didn't need to be. He just needed to go out and get ready to play and be ready to play well. So again, I think both those guys handled the week extremely well, considering all the circumstances.”
On Kennedy Brooks and the offensive line’s performances
“Kennedy's got some good momentum right now and is really seeing things well. I do think he's a little more explosive than he's been in the past. He's always had some long runs, but he's really popped some for us that have been big. He was great.”
“I thought the o-line did a really good job, they're tough upfront, they do a lot of different things. They’ve got some great edge players and I thought our guys responded. We had to play a few different lineups as it went on and the guys did a great job. Especially proud of that last drive, you’ve got to go close it out. Six minutes, use up darn near the whole clock and score, that was good stuff.”
On Caleb Williams’ decisiveness
“I thought he had a clear mind and saw it well. I think the line being where they needed to be, just really keeping the pocket clean for him the majority of the night, getting some run game going early. I think all those certainly aided that. But, yeah he saw it well, I thought he did a good job.
“Missed a few things here and there that he’ll learn on and grow from but that's always one of the big things for us as quarterbacks. That's one of the number one things we hold our hat on is being decisive, always tell our guys that if you're decisive, that even sometimes if you're wrong as long as you're decisive, it can still work.
"You can make the right decision a lot of times but if you're indecisive, it can still not work with the speed of this game. So that's something we've tried to hang our hat on and I think overall Caleb did a good job of that.”
On if he expected to play Spencer Rattler
“I was absolutely ready to. Did I expect to? I don't know, I mean games, you just never know how games are going to unfold. But with the way he practiced this week, if the right moment, which could have been 100 different things, came up that to put him in was going to happen then, I was completely confident, he had a fantastic week.”
On the Jadon Haselwood's 3 touchdowns and the receivers' play
“The guys did a good job, we had a couple more that we were close to making too. But they did a good job, we're getting better there, we're making some plays. Making some plays after the catch, and I give that group credit, this beginning of the season, specifically the stretch of games where we had a bunch of eight possession games. It's easy for offensive skill players to get frustrated, start thinking about why am I not getting the ball, and all that.
“Haselwood actually talked to the offense last night in our offensive meeting… he talked about the fact that some of these games have been low possession... he said he didn't care, he said I've got to block 60 times a game like whatever I just want to win, I just want to fight for you guys. It was kind of cool that all of a sudden, when you do that, the ball does find you, and you do make plays and you're ready because your mind set is in it.
“That's part of being a skilled player in college football, sometimes it's going to really come your way, sometimes it's not. And that's just the nature of it, and the guys that are ready every single time, and the guys that are unselfish and team first, they're going to be ready when their opportunity comes and have a chance to have a huge night like Jadon did tonight. We’ve got a lot of examples like that on our team now so that's some of the unselfish stuff that as a coach you really appreciate.”
