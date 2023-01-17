'I think it’s just a 10-fold for what it was then': Sooners great Maggie Nichols on Olivia Dunne’s rise to superstardom

Nearly six months after Maggie Nichols missed a chance to compete in the 2016 Summer Olympics, she found herself absorbing the adulation of a road environment in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Fans across the East Coast drove hours to see the then-freshman sensation in 2017. Nichols’ star power even surprised Oklahoma coach K.J. Kindler, who wasn’t ready for such an outpour of love for Nichols’ grandeur, especially so early in her career. Since then, the sport has grown so much that gymnasts like Nichols have turned into superstars on the mat.
Nichols turned in a record-breaking performance that day in the third meet of her college career, soaring to the top of the leaderboard in each event. She posted her first perfect 10.0 on vault and became the second true freshman in program history with a perfect score since Brenna Dowell in 2015.
Her performance was not only a glimpse at what was to come in her OU career, but also – on a larger scale – a signal to the type of attention she, and future gymnasts, would receive from an audience. Oklahoma will take on No. 5 Utah at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 adding to the bevy of high powered teams it faced this season, already matching up against star gymnasts like Auburn’s Suni Lee and LSU without Olivia Dunne.
The sport will likely match up against the NFL, as well, which has two nationally televised playoff games occurring on the same day.
“It's really incredible to see,” Nichols said. “I think it gives the gymnasts a new fan base. I think that once people really watch college and athletics, they are like, ‘Oh, wow, this is actually super duper impressive and amazing to watch.’ I think the more that we're on TV and things like social media the bigger gymnastics is going to grow, which is really amazing to see.”
Dunne, who leads the NCAA with a combined 9.8 million followers across her TikTok and Instagram accounts, met the Sooners on Monday. The junior didn’t compete due to a calf injury, but the ailment didn’t stop fans from supporting her on the mat.
Not nearly of the same scale, OU has had its fair share of larger-than-life gymnasts throughout the years. Perhaps none more famous than Nichols, who won two team national championships and six individual titles from 2017-2020, and amassed 255,000 followers on Instagram.
As the sport has grown — peaking at 1.1 million viewers in the most recent 2022 NCAA Championship — so has the development of icons in the sport, noted by Nichols’ past success and Dunne’s as a social media influencer in the present.
While Dunne’s notoriety has earned her a $3 million evaluation in name, image and likeness compensation according to On3, it’s brought other challenges.
Following a meet on Jan. 6 at Utah, Dunne’s fans swarmed the venue, interrupted numerous gymnasts’ floor routines and waited outside LSU’s team bus, causing it to move locations several times. After the Tigers announced they were increasing security, Dunne made a statement on Twitter last Sunday.
"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys,” Dunne said in a Twitter post on Jan. 8. “But if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job."
The moment caught the attention of Nichols, who’s performed in large crowds in the past. She doesn’t want the success of an individual to take away from the value of a team, which was her main focus when she was with Oklahoma. Even though the former two-time Big 12 Gymnast of the Year, retiring from the sport in 2020, missed out on NIL deals, she wouldn’t change anything.
“I know (Olivia Dunne) has a huge fanbase and a huge following, which is incredible and it is bringing a lot of attention to gymnastics,” Nichols said. “I don’t think the fans should act quite like that. I think that the fans need to be respectful to all the gymnasts and show support to all the girls, not just one individual. … I do think the fans need, if they’re going to come to the meet to support, to be a little bit more respectful for sure.”
Kindler sympathizes with the LSU junior, noting it’s obvious Dunne doesn’t want to be a distraction to her team. That feeling was undoubtedly noticeable as No. 1 Oklahoma took on No. 13 LSU Monday in Baton Rouge.
In Kindler’s 31-year career, she has never seen anything like the current state of the NCAA. No longer can she handle a situation by herself, OU’s coach has to be more detail-oriented with the Sooners’ administration, planning for any situation like Dunne’s.
“You don't want to be a distraction for your team,” Kindler said. “I'm sure that that's what probably affected her the most, is that it not not only was it a distraction for her, but she didn't want to influence the team negatively in any way, and that's a hard thing to handle her fame as it's far beyond probably what she ever imagined.
“It's huge… so the security details are probably necessary in this case, but I feel poorly for her because I know though she's definitely benefited hugely from her status on social media. She would never do it at the detriment of her teammate, so that's a really hard thing to balance if you're her.”
Kindler, who coached Nichols for five seasons, also understands what it’s like to have a high-profile gymnast on a team.
The five-time national champion coach took the blame in a similar situation to Dunne’s, freeing Nichols of any guilt from the fans’ displeasure following her match in 2017. It was a valuable lesson learned for her then, but an experience she can use as women’s gymnastics grows.
“She was really beloved, and I completely underestimated her star power then,” Kindler said. “It was her first away college meet, and I wasn't ready. I wasn't ready for it. And I thought, OK, here's how we're going to handle this. We're going to stay an hour.’ So we stayed an hour after the meet, so she could talk and take some pictures and do some things (with the fans).”
Kindler watched Nichols pose for cameras, sign autographs and greet fans, but things went sour once the team left for Norman. Nichols quickly faced backlash from a once-friendly crowd in the WVU Coliseum.
Nichols tried her best to apologize to the fans, but had to leave so the team could fly back home to Norman.
“I wasn't expecting that either,” Kindler said. “I thought they'd be so thankful that she had stayed for an hour. I learned a lot that day. You want to give but sometimes when you give a little they continue to expect more and more and more.
“So you really have to note in your mind what's acceptable and what's not. And then you have to also be able to compartmentalize those comments that might come because you couldn't stay to sign one more autograph, and that's hard for these young women.”
Kindler, now, is aware of the committee needed to challenge the growing attention of the sport, including the negative attention that can be added to a program in Dunne’s situation. Moving forward OU’s coach will have an “all hands on deck" approach to combat the rapidly evolving atmosphere, different than it was 16 years ago when she took the job at Oklahoma.
“I involve the administration in everything we do,” Kindler said. “We have an administrator traveling with us and I mean, and obviously security is of the utmost importance. So just go up to the top and ask for help and ask for guidance.
“I just think it's tenfold what it was then. There's more people who need to be involved. And can't just be K.J., handling this all by herself... I just think it takes a lot of thought and you never want to expect certain things to happen but you can never can never plan. Sometimes you gotta have a plan B and C and D and be ready for anything.”
