'I missed it': Bob Stoops leads Sooners to victory for final time in 47-32 Alamo Bowl win over Oregon

SAN ANTONIO — Bob Stoops stood on Oklahoma’s sideline out of breath and drenched in Gatorade.
Still, the 61-year-old couldn’t help but smile. Under two minutes remained in OU’s Valero Alamo Bowl matchup with Oregon on Wednesday night, and the Sooners just needed to run out the clock to put the Ducks away. Before he helped guide his team to its final three plays, Stoops looked up and realized he was on the Alamodome’s jumbotrons.
He quickly caught his breath and raised both of his fists triumphantly, bringing most of the Oklahoma fans within the crowd of 59,121 to their feet. As the stadium erupted with “Stoops!” chants, the College Football Hall of Famer formed an ‘O’ and ‘U’ above his head.
Absolute Legend. 🅾️🙌Thank you, @CoachBobStoops.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/oLqkmgHw8T— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2021
No. 16 Oklahoma (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) subsequently drained the clock and defeated No. 14 Oregon (10-4, 7-3 Pac-12) 47-32. The win marked Stoops’ 191st career win at OU, but he wasn’t just focused on victory Wednesday night. He wanted to send the Sooners — who were devastated after Lincoln Riley departed the team for USC on Nov. 28 — off on a high note. He wanted to help usher in OU’s next era, one that’ll be led by his former defensive coordinator in Brent Venables, the right way. And, perhaps above all, he wanted to have fun.
"It was great," Stoops said postgame. "You get addicted to the anxiety and excitement of playing, not knowing what's gonna happen, coming out on the field and getting ready for it, and I missed it. I missed that. Once you're in it, you're fighting your way through it, and that was fun. It is fun when it's over. You can take your headset off and enjoy the moment."
Heading into the game, those closest to Stoops knew how serious he’d take the Sooners’ interim head coaching job. Matt McMillen, a longtime friend of Stoops who served as OU’s director of football operations from 1999-2018, knew Stoops was going to give Oklahoma his best efforts before handing the reins to Venables, but he still wanted Stoops to enjoy himself.
“This is a fun thing,” McMillen said. “To come back for one more game. Believe me, he’s competitive. He wants to win. It's not just a giggle fest, they really want to win. And it's important to the program, important to the players and the coaches, and all the people who put so much time into the end of the season. It’s a serious deal, and I hope it gets a win.”
McMillen’s hope came true as Stoops led the Sooners to one of their best performances of the 2021 season. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams went 21-of-27 on passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns while redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks ran for 142 yards and three scores on 14 carries, earning the bowl’s offensive MVP award.
OU gained 564 yards of offense in total, the most it has earned in a single game since its 662-yard performance in a 55-48 win over Texas on Oct. 9.
The game saw redshirt junior receiver Drake Stoops haul in a six-yard touchdown pass. Drake, who still wasn’t born when his father was introduced as OU’s 21st head football coach, always wanted to play a game under his father.
"Obviously, I like catching touchdown passes, so that was nice," Drake said. "It's definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and getting to play one game under my dad, just one game out of my whole career is definitely something I'll remember forever, and I'm sure he'll cherish it as well."
Defensively, Oklahoma held Oregon to three points in the first half. The Ducks’ offense roared back in the second half en route to totaling 497 yards, but it wasn’t enough. Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Broiles intercepted quarterback Anthony Brown on Oregon’s first drive of the game, resulting in the game's lone turnover.
For the Sooners’ upperclassmen, such as Brooks and Broiles, Wednesday was a chance to play for the coach that brought them to OU. When he retired from the program in June 2017, he didn’t get the chance at coaching a final game to formally end his career.
"Thanks to Coach Stoops for coming back for one more,” Brooks said. “Man, this is a dream. He recruited me… it's been a dream, and obviously one of the best times of my life. So, I'm so thankful for him."
Now, with his time with the Sooners officially over, Stoops can re-enter retirement. While he’s there, he’ll be watching closely as Venables and company attempt to bring Oklahoma back to the top of college football.
“I'm proud to be here with all these great players and representing OU again," Stoops said. "Really proud of the way these guys competed and played here today, and really the work they put in for the last month getting ready for this.
"They really were invested and came together as a team through some adversity and realized they're representing the Sooners and played like Sooners. That's what we do."
