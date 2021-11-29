‘I’m going out recruiting tonight’: OU interim coach Bob Stoops tasked with bridging Sooners to next coach after Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC

Bob Stoops is going recruiting. Again.
Oklahoma’s interim coach — who went to Tuttle on his first night as OU head coach in 1998 and recruited future Heisman winner Jason White — said Monday he’s laser-focused on the opportunity to keep the program he helped build in strong position as long as it needs him.
Stoops, who led the Sooners from 1999 to 2016 and carried them to their latest national championship in 2000, is tasked with damage control, cleaning up what was left behind by his former assistant Lincoln Riley. As of early Monday, Oklahoma had lost six commitments following Riley’s shocking Sunday departure after five seasons as head coach for the same job at Southern California. As of late Monday, the Sooners had fallen from No. 7 to No. 11 in the 2022 class rankings per 247Sports and from No. 1 to No. 3 in 2023.
On Monday afternoon, OU presented a united front with Stoops, athletic director Joe Castiglione and President Joseph Harroz, who met with reporters to address not only what had transpired in recent days, but also to preview how they’ll handle the coaching search and anticipated roster transitions facing the program.
“I’ve had multiple meetings already with players,” Stoops said. “I’m going out recruiting tonight.”
Among the former OU coaches joining Riley’ new staff are former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, director of sports performance Bennie Wylie and director of operations Clarke Stroud, who were seen boarding a plane to Los Angeles on Monday morning.
Shortly after OU’s press conference ended, USC started its introduction of Riley in Los Angeles.
“We’re gonna do a lot of it,” Riley said of the imperative of recruiting quickly ahead of the looming signing day deadline. “(I’m) thankful that we’ve got two weeks to get it done. We’ll get a lot done in two weeks. And there’ll be important decisions we make in the next few weeks that will shape the future of this roster.
“We’re definitely going to hit the ground running.”
Meanwhile, others made their presumed exits from Norman. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler announced he was transferring earlier Monday, becoming the first Sooners’ player to transfer after Riley’s departure, and redshirt sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood joined him in doing so Monday evening. Both were former five-star recruits.
November 29, 2021
“Entering the transfer portal does not necessarily mean they exit through the portal,” Castiglione said of players in general when asked about Rattler in particular. “We’re going to do everything to give them every reason to stay.”
Riley’s exit cuts deeper than the loss of his coaching expertise that captained OU to 55 wins, four Big 12 titles and two Heisman winners. He played a large role in the development of Oklahoma’s previously No. 1 ranked 2023 class which included five stars such as No. 2 overall quarterback Malachi Nelson and No. 1 receiver Brandon Inniss, who both decommitted Sunday night.
With the upcoming early signing period from Dec. 15-17, Castiglione faces a task that requires hiring a head coach at a blue-blood school with limited time to salvage future talent, whether through decommits or the NCAA Transfer Portal.
“We know the importance of time and timing,” Castiglione said. “And what we need to do with everything that’s going on in this very different and new world. We’ll move it quickly.”
Just minutes after multiple reports surfaced that Riley was taking the job at USC, OU commits started to react. 2022 five-star running back Raleek Brown, who attends Mater Dei High School — approximately 40 miles from USC’s campus — hinted toward flipping his commitment to join Riley.
Staying home ? 👀— RALEEK BROWN (@raleek2) November 28, 2021
Riley had previously landed OU commitments from Nelson’s high school teammates at Los Alamitos High School — five-star receiver Makai Lemon and four-star receiver Deandre Moore in the 2023 class. 247Sports predicts Lemon will flip to the Trojans, while Moore tweeted he was still committed to Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray.
I’m still with @DeMarcoMurray and #SoonerNation #BoomerSooner ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/pYmVT6DByR— ᴅᴍᴏ. (@DeandreMooreJr) November 29, 2021
OU also lost commitments from 2023 four-star recruits in running back Treyaun Webb and defensive lineman Derrick Moore, along with 2022 four-star offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter, and even 2022 four-star linebacker and longtime commit Kobie McKenzie, who pledged back in January 2020.
The transfer portal also poses a challenge, as Stoops mentioned multiple players expressing interest in playing in the bowl game, but potentially entering the portal until finding out how they’d fit in plans for whoever succeeds Riley in Norman.
However, as Stoops gears up to lead OU through a unique challenge, he added a sample of his recruiting pitch geared toward keeping recruits, and current players’ pledge.
“It’s an easy sell, you sell the university, you sell the leadership here,” Stoops said. “You sell the history of success — not just 23 years of success, decades of success — and it’s going to continue to happen. We’ve got great leadership, great facilities. (It’s) a great university to recruit to academically, all of it together is still here.”
For the next two weeks, Oklahoma’s players will continue to prepare before likely playing in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, with an outside chance at a New Year’s six bowl, when postseason matchups are announced on Sunday. Stoops said he will use that time to recruit, and limit the further damage of the program before the Sooners turn their focus to the bowl game.
“Give it a little bit of time, you’re gonna see this is just a little bump in the road,” Stoops said. “There’s not one guy, one person in the history of this program that’s bigger than the program, Coach Switzer, myself or Lincoln Riley.”
