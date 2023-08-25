Emma Hawkins neared the goalie's box and closed in to attack with the ball.
As three Arkansas Pine-Bluff backers fell on her trail, she capitalized on the defense’s tunnel vision and passed to senior forward Dani Wolfe to take a clean shot, scoring the second goal for OU just minutes after the first half began.
Wolfe scored twice, in the fifth and thirteenth minutes. Followed by Andie Wolfe's first career goal, making primary highlights on Thursday night.
Hawkins, a senior forward named Player of the Week by United Soccer Coaches, described a dominant dynamic between her and Wolfe post-game. In the interview, Hawkins related last year’s experience playing with Wolfe to reinforce the team's overpowering unity shown in the last three games.
Hawkins finished with one assist and had seven shots on goal, which allowed her teammates to thrive. Despite scoring no goals, she stayed aggressive and kept the defenders on their toes while helping her teammates get involved.
“Playing with [Wolfe] last year, I just know exactly what she's going to do,” Hawkins said. “I'm gonna try to just let her do her thing and then try to get on the end of all of her balls.”
The Sooners (3-0) went on to defeat the Golden Lions (2-1) 8-1, taking home another victory. Hawkins’ influence on offense opened up more opportunities for her teammates and helped tie a school record for eight goals in a single game.
In the contest, the Sooners attempted 46 goals compared to the Golden Lions’ two shots. Outside of Hawkins, the Wolfe sisters scored three of the teams’ goals.
OU continued to have an explosive start to the season, scoring 18 goals in just three games. The Sooners haven't seen numbers like this since 2009’s 4-0 opening of the season. New head coach Matt Mott, who was hired on April 30th after OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione announced former coach Mark Carr’s exit from the program, is excited for the direction of the program.
“I've always been an admirer from afar, for sure,” Mott said. “I think the soccer program is one that is ready and a sleeping giant. … I think we can get this going in the right direction and … win at a very high level. … If you look at the overall athletic department, they win championships. That's something that's special, and it's something we want to be a part of.”
This mindset shows in the team's recent play. During the course of the game, the Sooners accumulated 46 total shots compared to the Golden Lions. OU's dominating control of the field reflects highly of Mott's growing "winning culture."
Mott hopes to continue his momentum into the rest of the season.
"Winning culture, I think, is number one,” Mott said postgame. “ … My first-day thing, it's how we train. It's how we do everything. It's how we go to class … We want to create this culture where they understand what it means to be part of something bigger than themselves."