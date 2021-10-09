'I had confidence in both guys': What OU's Lincoln Riley said after Sooners' 55-48 comeback win over Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat No. 21 Texas (4-2, 2-2 Big 12) 55-48 in Dallas on Saturday.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams finished with 300 total yards and three touchdowns after replacing redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler in the second quarter. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks added a career-high 217 yards rushing with three touchdowns, including the game winner.
Here’s what Riley had to say after the game:
On Rattler’s benching:
“It was because Spencer was seeing some things we missed early that weren’t on him, and then the big thing to me though was the turnovers. I mean he made a mental error on the first one and then obviously the fumble. … There’s no way in this game that you can turn the ball over and win this game. I mean it's very very difficult to do. And so, it's similar to the year’s past. I really was expecting to put him back in, didn't know it would come on, maybe the single most important play of the game. But, you know, he handled it like a pro.
“I thought we got a little bit of a rhythm when Caleb came down. He did some good things. We were scoring it and moving it, so I’ll stay with it… But, the trust that I had to put Spencer back in in the most important play of the game, and the guts he had to do to go in there and perform for his team… That's him, and that's why he was ready to execute the most important play of the game. I'm proud of both of those guys for how they responded to the start we needed both to win.”
On Kennedy Brooks’ performance:
“Yeah, he played well. I thought the line was really, really good in the run game, giving us some clean lanes and honestly, we'll go back and look at it. I think there's several times, we had some shoestring tackles and we felt like we were closer to big plays. That was important regardless of who was playing quarterback. We said it all week, (we have to) run the ball typically well in this game to win this game. We were at our best when we needed it. Kennedy ran well, and again a lot of credit goes to our offensive line, tight ends, (and players that) grinded it out in a tough, hard-fought, physical game.”
On considering putting Rattler back in:
“Yeah, honestly, I considered it a lot. I was at halftime, talking to those guys, all that. I felt really confident in either one, and so even the decision to put Spence in for the two point play, it wasn't a hard decision. I thought Caleb came in and played well, I thought Spencer was still razor locked in, again, he's pretty unflappable man.
"And so, I was just going to kind of feel it out as we went and honestly, I was just going to go with my feel on it. It wasn't going to be, ‘well, do I have confidence in this guy, or do I have confidence in that guy,’ I had confidence in both guys. Otherwise, I wouldn't have played Caleb a bunch like I did and I wouldn't have put Spencer in on the single most important play of the game. So high confidence with how they both handled it. Felt like they were both ready to play and like I said we just got on a run and I decided to stay with Caleb.”
On Marvin Mims’ fourth quarter touchdown catch
“He was on the other side of the field. So, live I really had zero vantage point of it, and I can see the replay just like everybody else did. I felt pretty confident that he was at that point kind of through the pylon. It looked like his heel was maybe down first. It’s difficult to tell them that but our guys up top were pretty certain of it. What a gosh darn play.”
On Caleb Kelly’s forced fumble:
“Guy’s a baller man. Guy’s a gamer. He's just a guy that I don't care what side of the ball it is, he's out there, and you feel better. Just because you know you're getting a smart, tough, physical player that's going to give you everything he has on every snap, and what a huge play that was man an unbelievable play. It was really, really special by him, and I know here in his last one with all he's been through, to see him make that play for the team, I would have obviously been happy with it with seeing anybody make it but to see Caleb do that and no surprise, it was extra special.”
