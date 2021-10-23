‘I give our team credit for rising up’: No. 3 Sooners respond with complete 2nd half after playing down to Kansas’ level early

LAWRENCE — Isaiah Thomas had a pointed message for his teammates Friday night.
“Tie your process to your passion, never tie your process to the opponent,” the redshirt senior defensive lineman and team captain urged his peers, who’ve perpetually played down to their foes’ level this season.
Despite Thomas warning not to relent against a lesser adversary, his sentiments seemed lost in No. 3 Oklahoma’s 35-23 win over Kansas on Saturday, where what should’ve been little more than a scrimmage turned into one of the team’s more embarrassing performances in recent memory. OU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) was on the ropes after the Jayhawks (1-6, 0-4) shut out Lincoln Riley’s offense in the first half for the first time since he became the Sooners’ coach.
Before flipping the script in the second half, OU entered halftime with zero points for the first time since its 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl loss to Clemson and failed to score on Kansas in the first half for the first time since 1992. The Sooners’ defense was gashed for 195 yards compared to Oklahoma’s 78 and Kansas outrushed its visitor 132-7. OU also racked up eight penalties for 55 yards.
“I don’t care who you’re playing,” Riley said. “If you don't seize momentum early, in a road football game, you're gonna be in for a dogfight, and we were.”
Roughly two minutes into the chilly, hazy contest, a partial power outage shut down the scoreboard inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Distracted by a short stoppage of play, OU’s defensive line jumped offsides three times on the opening drive before Kansas took a 7-0 lead.
Oklahoma’s offense was held to three first half possessions, which resulted in a punt, interception thrown by freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and a turnover on downs. The Sooners’ “Speed D” allowed Kansas to go 7-of-9 on third down, which helped it dominate time of possession 22 minutes to eight.
“I think it kind of became a theme in the first half, the inability to stop or get stops in the run game,” said defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. “We're just not making enough plays defensively, and specifically on third down, and you're just asking for long drives and you're asking for momentum, and it was very difficult for us to turn the tide, momentum wise.
“There's a theme forming over the last few weeks. This is an inconsistent unit. Whose fault is that? All of ours, obviously. Specifically me.”
In the second half, Oklahoma looked like a completely different team. The Sooners outgained Kansas 320-217, forced a much-needed turnover and put the game away with five consecutive touchdown drives.
“That was probably the fastest first half I've ever been a part of,” Riley said. “And so we had to bow up obviously in the second half, and we did that. We played better on all three sides in the second half. I give our team credit for rising up.”
Rebounding from a rough opening to his first road start, Williams finished with 178 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-20 passing, while rushing for 70 yards and another score on eight attempts. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks also asserted himself with 24 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
In his second straight start, sophomore safety Key Lawrence met the occasion with a team-high eight tackles — two for loss. He also forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that redshirt senior Justin Broiles recovered, boosting a diminished secondary missing injured cornerbacks D.J. Graham and Woodi Washington and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell.
CALEB. WILLIAMS. TO. THE. HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/9lt0ipby9I— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
On OU’s ensuing possession, Williams’ offensive heroics reached new heights when he saw Brooks halted short of a first down, swiped the ball from his backfield mate and plowed past the line to gain to move the chains. It was a play that demonstrated a headiness few true freshmen would display, and one that required review by officials before being upheld.
IN CALEB WE TRUST. pic.twitter.com/yvetbOLsPH— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
“The reviewable aspects of the play were position of the ball in relation to the line of scrimmage and if possession was ever lost by the offense,” Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks said in a postgame statement, affirming the play was a legal handoff. “The ball never crossed the line of scrimmage and there was never a loss of possession, not a fumble, so this play was a forward hand-off behind the line of scrimmage.”
Seven plays later, Brooks' second touchdown of the quarter closed the game with 42 seconds remaining. Afterward, coaches and players debunked theories that one light day of practice affected their preparation for the Jayhawks. However, Brooks did admit his team “just played down to our opponent,” failing to heed Thomas’ warning.
“I don't really have an excuse,” said redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah Hall, who caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. “We just came out kind of lackadaisical, which is something that I'm wanting to address as a captain next week. No excuses, it just kind of happened. ... We’ll make sure we come out a lot better next week.”
Oklahoma next faces Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in Norman (ABC) in a game that could prove more problematic than anticipated. The Red Raiders beat West Virginia and narrowly lost to Kansas State, which both played the Sooners close.
“I love the way we finish, and damn, if we'll ever figure out how to play a complete game combined with the way this team can finish, we could have something,” Riley said. “But it's gonna be on us and how bad that we want to become that complete team, because the way we finish is elite but we're gonna have to bring the rest of it around here pretty quick.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.